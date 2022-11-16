After dropping his debut album Golden One to accompany his autobiographical HBO special, Whitmer Thomas is back with a message we could all learn from nowadays: “commit to the cringe.” It’s a line he sings on his The Older I Get The Funnier I Was ballad-like dream pop track “Navel Gazey” and one that sums up his approach to songwriting. In order to “make it” as both a comedian and a songwriter (and to have a viral song about being a big baby), you’ve really got to lean into the cringe.

Thomas isn’t just a comedian who makes comedy music. Rather, he makes earworm indie rock with a humorous edge. Tracks like his demure album opener “Most Likely” speaks to imposter syndrome with a wistful edge, evoking popular indie songwriters like Alex G. Others like “Rigamarole” are more playful, leaning on synths and a catchy chorus while Thomas sings of shaking the depression of a monotonous routine.

To celebrate the release of The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, Whitmer Thomas sits down with Uproxx to talk Cindi Lauper, Hooters, and a hot take about Mark Hoppus in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Dammit, Dang, Dumbass, Guitar

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Hopefully some folks might relate and laugh while listening to some of it and then go watch the Dark Knight on channel Zorp.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Tough to say, but my favorite show on the tour I’m currently on has been Columbus, Ohio.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Mark Hoppus. He’s the reason I started playing music. “Wendy Clear” is better than “Hey Jude.”

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?