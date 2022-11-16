After dropping his debut album Golden One to accompany his autobiographical HBO special, Whitmer Thomas is back with a message we could all learn from nowadays: “commit to the cringe.” It’s a line he sings on his The Older I Get The Funnier I Was ballad-like dream pop track “Navel Gazey” and one that sums up his approach to songwriting. In order to “make it” as both a comedian and a songwriter (and to have a viral song about being a big baby), you’ve really got to lean into the cringe.
Thomas isn’t just a comedian who makes comedy music. Rather, he makes earworm indie rock with a humorous edge. Tracks like his demure album opener “Most Likely” speaks to imposter syndrome with a wistful edge, evoking popular indie songwriters like Alex G. Others like “Rigamarole” are more playful, leaning on synths and a catchy chorus while Thomas sings of shaking the depression of a monotonous routine.
To celebrate the release of The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, Whitmer Thomas sits down with Uproxx to talk Cindi Lauper, Hooters, and a hot take about Mark Hoppus in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Dammit, Dang, Dumbass, Guitar
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Hopefully some folks might relate and laugh while listening to some of it and then go watch the Dark Knight on channel Zorp.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?
Tough to say, but my favorite show on the tour I’m currently on has been Columbus, Ohio.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Mark Hoppus. He’s the reason I started playing music. “Wendy Clear” is better than “Hey Jude.”
Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
Probably the Hooters in Ontario on the way home from Morongo Casino after winning 200 bucks.
What album do you know every word to?
True Love by Hovvdy or Enema of The State by Blink-182.
What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?
Watching my big brother’s band Life Left open for Norma Jean in Pensacola, Florida when I was 15 will never be topped.
What is the best outfit for performing and why?
I’m always trying to recreate The Cindi Lauper in Paris 1987 (True Colour Tour) outfit from this taped concert. Check it out on Youtube right now. Timeless. Perfect look.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
Kevin Spanky Long on Instagram. My Twitter is all out of wack.
What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?
Shalom’s cover of “True Love” by Hovvdy.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Where the Hooters that I ate at on the way home from the casino was.
What album makes for the perfect gift?
Astral Weeks by Van Morrison.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
We slept in my Honda Accord once and my pal Clay slept in the trunk. I was fine. Mostly weird for him.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
My old sketch group Power Violence got a tattoo on stage a few days before my friend Eric moved away. We all got “Eric” on us. Eric got a PV tattoo.
What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?
When I delivered groceries a while back, I always hoped “We Found Love” by Rihanna would come on.
What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
A person who I’m a massive fan of and who has become a pal got me a guitar when I was the most broke I’ve ever been in my life.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t be so serious. Hang out late.
What’s the last show you went to?
Christian Lee Hutson with Jodi at Zebulon. It was beautiful.
What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?
Robocop.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I think I can cut hair pretty good.
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was is out now via Hardly Art. Get it here.