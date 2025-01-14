Waxahatchee enlisted Spencer Tweedy, the son of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, to drum on 2024’s Tigers Blood (one of the year’s best albums). Now she’s hitting the road with his father.
Wilco has announce a new set of dates on the Sweet And Sour Spring 2025 tour, including stops in Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, and more. Waxahatchee will join them on their trek of the American south as they continue to support 2023’s Cousin and last year’s Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP, as well as an expanded three LP version of 2010’s The Whole Love and a deluxe box set of 2004’s A Ghost Is Born, due out next month.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available here. You can find all the dates below.
Wilco’s 2025 Tour Dates: Sweet And Sour Spring
04/25 — Fairhope, AL @ Halstead Amphitheater
04/26 — Tallahassee, FL @ Adderley Amphitheater %
04/27 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
04/29 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %
04/30 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheater %
05/02 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %
05/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %
05/04 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak %
05/06 — San Antonio, TX @ The Espee %
05/07 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %
05/09 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %
05/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre %
05/11 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %
05/13 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %
05/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne %
05/16 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards %
05/17 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
05/25 — São Paulo, BR @ C6 Festival
06/15 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
06/17 — Antwerp, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
06/19 — Dachau, DE @ Dachau Musiksommer
06/20 — Dortmund, DE @ JunkYard Open Air
06/22 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/23 — Paris, FR @ La Cigale
06/26 — Barcelona, ES @ Alma Barcelona
06/27 — Madrid, ES @ Alma Madrid
06/28 — Granada, ES @ Recinto Ferial Fermasa
06/29 — Valencia, ES @ Marina Norte
% with Waxahatchee