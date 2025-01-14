Waxahatchee enlisted Spencer Tweedy, the son of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, to drum on 2024’s Tigers Blood (one of the year’s best albums). Now she’s hitting the road with his father.

Wilco has announce a new set of dates on the Sweet And Sour Spring 2025 tour, including stops in Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, and more. Waxahatchee will join them on their trek of the American south as they continue to support 2023’s Cousin and last year’s Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP, as well as an expanded three LP version of 2010’s The Whole Love and a deluxe box set of 2004’s A Ghost Is Born, due out next month.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available here. You can find all the dates below.