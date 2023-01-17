Wilco, ahead of the physical release of their twelfth album, 2022’s Cruel Country, has unveiled a new set of global tour dates. The shows are kicking off with three-nights each in Chicago, New York, and Iceland, as they also note that no songs will repeat on the setlists.

The band also has had a few other surprises in store. Wilco dropped live videos of their performances of “A Story To Tell,” “I Am My Mother,” “Cruel Country” and “Falling Apart (Right Now)” from their pop-up show at Chicago’s Carol’s Pub last fall.

In addition, they are also bringing back their Wilcoworld Radio show for its third installment. From now to January 24th, fans can tune in for “12+ hours of unique programming, including a DJ hour from each band member, rare and unheard recordings of recent live shows, a Cruel Country deep dive with Jeff Tweedy, an audio mezcal tasting, Wilco cover sets curated by WXRTʼs Marty Lennertz and Lara Mondae,” according to a statement.

Tickets for Wilco’s next tour go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

03/25 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

03/26 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre*

03/30 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

03/31 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

04/01 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

04/06 — Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

04/07 — Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

04/08 — Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center

04/16 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/18 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %

04/19 — St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %

04/20 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %

04/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %

04/23 — Athens, GA @ Classic Center %

04/24 — Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %

04/25 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %

04/27 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

04/28 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %

04/29 — Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %

04/30 — Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

08/19 — Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura

09/03 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

* with Horsegirl

% with The Aʼs