Where does the band that has toured everywhere have left to go? For Wilco, a touring machine who not only dropped their 12th studio album, Cruel Country, this past May, but also has a 20th Anniversary Deluxe edition of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot on deck for September, that answer is Iceland.

The band has announced their first-ever appearances in the Scandinavian country with a three-night residency from April 6 – 8, 2023 at Reykjavik’s Eldborg Hall at Harpa. “We’re extremely excited to finally be playing Iceland for the very first time,” drummer Glenn Kotche said in a statement. “We can’t wait to experience the culture and people of Iceland – who’ve been the source of so much great music and art. We’re looking forward to making some incredible memories with our fans from around the world.”

Along with the Iceland announcement, Wilco has also shared another track from the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe album in “Ashes of American Flags (Live In The Studio).” The recording was taken from a 2001 performance at WXRT Radio’s Sound Opinions. Of course, it’s sublime.

Listen to “Ashes of American Flags (Live In The Studio)” above.

3-Day passes for Wilco’s Iceland shows go on sale Tuesday, August 30 at noon CST, with single-day tickets on sale Wednesday, August 31 at noon CST. Both are available at wilcoiniceland.com. You can register for the pre-sale now through August 16.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe comes out on 09/30 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.