Wilco is on the verge of something big, in a literal sense: They recently announced a new album, Cruel Country, that sees them returning to their country roots across 21 tracks. Today, they’ve shared on of those songs, “Tired Of Taking It Out On You,” a pleasant, midtempo number with just the right amount of twang.

Jeff Tweedy says of the song:

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things. Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose. I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

The band also announced a bunch of North American tour dates today, which run from mid-August to early October. Their Solid Sound Festival is also coming up, from May 27 to 29.

Listen to “Tired Of Taking It Out On You” above and find all of Wilco’s upcoming tour dates below.

05/27-29 — North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/11 — Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

06/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

06/14 — Koln, DE @ E-Werk

06/16 — Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

06/17 — Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

06/18 — Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

06/20 — San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursaal

06/21 — Zaragoza, ES @ Parque Grande Jose Antonio Labordeta

06/22 — Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

06/24 — Valencia, ES @ Auditorio Casa de la Cultura de Burjassot

06/25 — Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

06/27 — Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

06/28 — Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

07/01 — Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

08/12 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

08/13 — Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival

08/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/16 — Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION

08/17 — Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium

08/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/20 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

08/21 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/23 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

08/24 — Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

08/25 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/27 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

08/28 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

09/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/11 — Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

09/12 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

09/14 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/15 — Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

09/17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/20 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/23 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/24 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

10/02 — Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

10/04 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

10/07 — Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival

Cruel Country is out 5/27 via dBpm Records. Pre-order it here.