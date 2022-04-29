This week on Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen take a deep dive into the most talked about albums from 2002. Re-examining releases like Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Interpol’s Turn On The Bright Lights, Beck’s Sea Change, and Rilo Kiley’s The Execution Of All Things, Steven and Ian sort the albums into a few different categories: Overrated, underrated, properly rated, and their absolute favorites.

Along with revisiting music from two decades ago, Steven and Ian discuss all that happened in the music industry during their week-long hiatus. Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter, Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka apologized for appropriating indigenous culture over the years, and Wilco dropped their 20th anniversary Yankee Hotel Foxtrot reissue, which is an impressive 11-LP box set. Finally, Succession‘s Cousin Greg, whose real name is Nicholas Braun, is apparently starting an indie rock TV series.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 86 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.