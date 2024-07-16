A few months ago, Wild Pink (the project of John Ross) announced Fire Talk Records as their new label home. That has so far spawned the Strawberry Eraser EP, and now there’s a full-length album on the way, too: Today (July 16), Wild Pink announced Dulling The Horns and shared the single “The Fences Of Stonehenge.”

Ross says of the song, “I was messing around with some classic-sounding lyrical tropes because I wanted to pick them apart as a song idea, but also because they actually sounded good as lyrics. I think it works because this song is kind of about figuring out what to do when you realize you outgrew a lot of stuff you used to like. This song came together somewhat quickly and I was pretty sure it was gonna be the album opener when I was writing it.”

He also says of the album, “You zoom out, and I’m very fortunate. But Dulling The Horns came from the feeling of figuring out how do you deal with things and move forward and just keep creating.”

Listen to “The Fences Of Stonehenge” above. Below, find the Dulling The Horns cover art and tracklist, along with Wild Pink’s upcoming tour dates.