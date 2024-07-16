Indie

Wild Pink Plots A New Path Forward On ‘The Fences Of Stonehenge,’ From The Just-Announced Album ‘Dulling The Horns’

A few months ago, Wild Pink (the project of John Ross) announced Fire Talk Records as their new label home. That has so far spawned the Strawberry Eraser EP, and now there’s a full-length album on the way, too: Today (July 16), Wild Pink announced Dulling The Horns and shared the single “The Fences Of Stonehenge.”

Ross says of the song, “I was messing around with some classic-sounding lyrical tropes because I wanted to pick them apart as a song idea, but also because they actually sounded good as lyrics. I think it works because this song is kind of about figuring out what to do when you realize you outgrew a lot of stuff you used to like. This song came together somewhat quickly and I was pretty sure it was gonna be the album opener when I was writing it.”

He also says of the album, “You zoom out, and I’m very fortunate. But Dulling The Horns came from the feeling of figuring out how do you deal with things and move forward and just keep creating.”

Listen to “The Fences Of Stonehenge” above. Below, find the Dulling The Horns cover art and tracklist, along with Wild Pink’s upcoming tour dates.

Wild Pink’s Dulling The Horns Album Cover Artwork

Fire Talk

Wild Pink’s Dulling The Horns Tracklist

1. “The Fences of Stonehenge”
2. “Eating The Egg Whole”
3. “Cloud Or Mountain”
4. “Disintegrate”
5. “Sprinter Brain”
6. “Dulling The Horns”
7. “St. Catherine St.”
8. “Catholic Dracula”
9. “Bonnie One”
10. “Rung Cold”

Wild Pink 2024 Tour Dates

10/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktyrkan
10/11 — Oslo, SE @ Belleville
10/12 — Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
10/13 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
10/14 — Hamburg, DE @Aalhaus
10/16 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
10/17 — Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival
10/18 — Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival
10/19 — Utrecht, NL @ EKKO
10/21 — London, UK @ Moth Club
10/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
10/23 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
10/24 — Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
10/25 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
10/26 — Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Right
11/08 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^
11/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk ^
11/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^
11/11 — Windsor, ON @ The Meteor
11/12 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bells ^
11/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ XRay Arcade *
11/15 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
11/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Pittsburgh Winery *
11/17 — Washington, DC @ DC9 *
11/19 — Portland, ME @ Space *
11/20 — Boston, MA @ The Rockwell *
11/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
11/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *
11/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool %

* with John Francis Flynn
% with The Natvral
^ with Friendship

Dulling The Horns is out 10/4 via Fire Talk. Find more information here.

