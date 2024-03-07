Wild Pink is at the start of a new era: Today (March 7), the John Ross-fronted band announced its signing to Fire Talk Records. The occasion has been marked by the release of a new single, “Air Drumming Fix You.” The five-minute track is melancholic and reflective as Ross sings about love and uncertainty.
There’s no news of a new Wild Pink album yet, but given the new label home, a new LP very well may be on the way. A new album would be the group’s first since 2022’s ILYSM. Wild Pink’s first two albums were released via Tiny Engines, while the two following that (including ILYSM) came out through Royal Mountain Records.
Listen to “Air Drumming Fix You” above. Wild Pink also has a North American tour starting next week, so find those dates below.
Wild Pink 2024 Tour Dates
03/13 — Burlington, VT @ FOAM Brewery ^
03/14 — Portland, ME @ Oxbow Brewery ^
03/15 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s +
03/16 — New York, NY @ Union Pool (Early) +
03/16 — New York, NY @ Union Pool (Late) +
03/19 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
03/30 — Ft. Collins, CO @ The Armory *
03/22 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *
03/23 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *
03/24 — Davenport, IA, @ The Racoon Motel *
03/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *
03/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium *
03/28 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
03/29 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House *
03/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
03/31 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
04/02 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock n Roll Chicken Shack *
04/03 — Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s *
04/05 — Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe *
04/06 — Waco, TX @ Common Grounds *
05/30 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird #
05/31 — Ely, NV @ Schellraiser
06/03 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #
06/04 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin #
06/05 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram #
06/08 — San Diego, CA @ The Music Box #
^ with Greg Mendez
+ with Empty Country and Sweet Harm
* with Sun June
# with The Ravonettes