Wild Pink is at the start of a new era: Today (March 7), the John Ross-fronted band announced its signing to Fire Talk Records. The occasion has been marked by the release of a new single, “Air Drumming Fix You.” The five-minute track is melancholic and reflective as Ross sings about love and uncertainty.

There’s no news of a new Wild Pink album yet, but given the new label home, a new LP very well may be on the way. A new album would be the group’s first since 2022’s ILYSM. Wild Pink’s first two albums were released via Tiny Engines, while the two following that (including ILYSM) came out through Royal Mountain Records.

Listen to “Air Drumming Fix You” above. Wild Pink also has a North American tour starting next week, so find those dates below.