Wild Pink’s Yolk In The Fur was one of the most soaring indie rock albums of 2018, and now the John Ross-led band is ready to follow it up: The group’s first album on Royal Mountain Records, A Billion Little Lights, will be released on February 19, 2021. The album is heralded by “You Can Have It Back,” which, like the rest of the album, features backing vocals from Ratboys’ Julia Steiner.

Ross said of the track:

“This was the last song I wrote for the album, and it’s also one of the most fun to play live. Wild Pink songs typically don’t follow conventional song structures but with this one I did. Julia’s vocals totally make this song what it is, and I love Dan’s harmonies in the choruses — I wrote it with the intention of having someone else sing it, but ended up just singing it myself. This song is inspired by Fleetwood Mac and, once again, ‘If I Needed You’ by Townes Van Zandt (one of the greatest songs ever written). Special cameo by Computer The Dog.”

He also said of the video, “We shot this in Philly at the abandoned Mount Moriah Cemetery and Lisa Osicky, the main person in the video, choreographed a dance to the song played at double speed. Dan procured the Homburg hats and we windexed headstones like true professionals. The shoot was a blast and I’d highly recommend a hike through Mount Moriah to anyone.”

Ross also recently spoke with Uproxx about the album, saying, “”I wanted to have something very lush and just bigger than anything that I’d done before. And I got to play with amazing players, that was my favorite part.”

Watch the “You Can Have It Back” video above, find the A Billion Little Lights art and tracklist below, and read our interview with Ross here.

1. “The Wind Was Like A Train”

2. “Bigger Than Christmas”

3. “The Shining But Tropical”

4. “Amalfi”

5. “Oversharers Anonymous”

6. “You Can Have It Back”

7. “Family Friends”

8. “Track Mud”

9. “Pacific City”

10. “Die Outside”

A Billion Little Lights is out 2/19/2021 via Royal Mountain Records. Pre-order it here.