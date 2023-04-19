It finally happened: This morning (April 19), Foo Fighters announced But Here We Are, their first new album since the death of Taylor Hawkins. They also shared a single called “Rescued,” which fans immediately compared to one of the band’s best albums.

In a Reddit thread on the r/foofighters subreddit, one fan commented, “I get In Your Honor vibes,” referring to the band’s 2005 album In Your Honor. The album yielded singles like “Best Of You” and “DOA,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (the band’s best-ever placement at the time), was nominated for five Grammy Awards, and is generally one of their best-received LPs.

That user was far from the only one to make that connection. Other comments include, “Reminds me of an In Your Honour B-Side. Like The Sign or something,” and, “As someone else said, this sounds pretty much like an In Your Honor song, if this album is something similar I’ll probably listen to it on repeat a lot.”

The throwback sound appears to be intentional. A press release announcing the new album and single says, “Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.