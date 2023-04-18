foo fighters 2021
Indie

Foo Fighters’ Mysterious New Teaser Has Fans Wondering If Taylor Hawkins Plays On Upcoming Music Or Not

It appears new music from Foo Fighters is on the way. Last week, the band shared a teaser on their social media pages. Then, they shared another one today (April 18). In the video teaser is a white screen, as text moves about the screen.

“Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Are you feeling what I’m feeling? This is happening now?,” reads the text, as a sound clip from an apparent new song plays throughout.

As it looks like new music is underway, this, of course, raises the question of if the band’s former drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly over a year ago, will be featured in the band’s new music.

“Can’t imagine them releasing a new album so (relatively) soon after Taylor Hawkins passed, but something is coming,” said one fan. “With the great drums going in this video I’d guess it’s going to be some sort of tribute album, maybe unreleased tracks or some cool Taylor stuff.”

Some fans are hoping Hawkins still had some leftover material in the vault, and insist that it be featured on the band’s new album.

“new album with taylor on drums,” said another fan. “pls be it.”

While most are excited for Foo Fighters to make a return, some are less than pleased.

Another fan wrote that he felt the band “shouldn’t exist post-Taylor.”

Beginning next month, Foo Fighters will embark on a North American tour, their first since Hawkins’ passing.

Check out the teaser above.

