Indie Mixtape 20: Wisebuck Loves Following His Mom On Social Media

If you saw certain incarnations of either Diarrhea Planet or Mitski, you might have seen Casey Weissbuch drumming. Now, Weissbuch has elected to follow in the footsteps of Dave Grohl and step out from behind the kit to showcase his own songwriting skills. Flyworld is the debut full-length album from Wisebuck and many of the instruments performed by Weissbuch himself, along with backing vocals from Velvet Vaughan and mastering from former Titus Andronicus member Adam Reich.

Today, we’re happy to share Flyworld in its entirety, with ten tracks that span the entire spectrum of rock and roll. In addition to the album, Weissbuch sat down to talk short sleeved hoodies, ‘Tommy Boy,’ and anxiety in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Specific dad rock songs.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

At this point it would probably be listened to through chips implanted in peoples’ heads downloading it directly to their brains so I’d just be happy if anyone actually listened at all.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

New York City.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My best friends Joe Frankl, Matt Kursmark, and my wonderful girlfriend Velvet Vaughan because they’re constantly supporting me and pushing me especially when I write a song that is inherently just terrible lol, they’ll at least say “Hey this is kind of bad.”

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

On tour in Prague 2017, can’t remember the name of the restaurant but I had a full 3-course meal with rabbit leg, fresh gnocchi, pâté, and natural wine for like $15 USD. It was truly stupid.

What album do you know every word to?

Wisebuck’s new album Flyworld. JK I have no idea what all the words are. Probably Green Day’s Insomniac which I will always think is their best record.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Broken Social Scene in 2006(?) at Lollapalooza. I had never heard or seen them before, and if I recall this was one of the last times ALL members of the proper BSS extended family performed on stage together. It was so uplifting and inspiring and I still have never seen, felt, or heard anything like it.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I have this short-sleeved hoodie with a breast pocket that I got from Target and it’s the most comfortable piece of clothing I’ve ever owned – so probably that. If you’re feeling especially anxious or whatever I think the hood on it is a nice place to pretend you’re hiding in too.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Probably my Mom because she’ll post like 14 pictures on any given day and then not post for months. It’s real art.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

It has to be “Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop)” by Scatman John which is also one of the first songs I ever bought I copy of.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Guy Holding Big Vegetable.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Nick Drake – Pink Moon. It’s really hard to picture anyone disliking that album.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I have two: 1) when I was 17 on tour with my ska band The Pinstripes and we slept ON TOP of the van outside of someone’s house we had been promised to stay at but they never came home that night. 2) in a funeral home.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I have one on my leg that unfortunately says “no mo”. It was originally supposed to say “no more violence” but I started giving it to myself at a party and only got to “no m” before I was too drunk to finish it. Then at another party I did the “o” with completely different ink. It looks so bad, I would not recommend it.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I love most popular music. I definitely have a limit when the sounds used are really uninteresting but – right now I really like Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lizzo, and Kali Uchis.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

It may be the time that I got t-boned very badly in a car accident, basically totaling my car – which I was using for my delivery job. At that point I had been out of work for about a month and extremely broke, and when my birthday came around that year my parents came to visit me with a car and left it there for me. Unreal, I love them so much and appreciate that situation endlessly.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

I have pretty intense anxiety problems so – Almost everyone you ever meet will have anxiety, so stop worrying about having anxiety which already makes you worry endlessly.

What’s the last show you went to?

Aerial East and Liam Benzvi at The Dance. It was pretty incredible especially not really knowing either artist going in.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Tommy Boy – there are very few movies that can make me laugh as hard as that. Walk The Line because I love Joaquin Phoenix.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

He gets nothing special, I’m probably making something with shrimp in it on any given night. Love a good shrimp.

Wisebuck will celebrate the release of Flyworld at Brooklyn DIY space Rubulad on February 6th. More details here.