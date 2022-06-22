The Wonder Years officially began traveling the road to their seventh studio album, pairing the announcement with the new video for “Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)” today. The visual shows the band playing in black and white video is highlighted by cartoon illustrations outlining various people or objects throughout its duration. The drawings also pop-out, as children are seen playing different games in between cuts of the band performing in a room.

Prior to “Wyatt’s Song,” The Wonder Years released “Summer Clothes” and “Oldest Daughter.” Their next album, The Hum Goes On Forever, will be 12 tracks long and comes over two and a half years after 2020’s Burst & Decay (Volume II). It also marks the first album the Philadelphia band has made since their vocalist Dan Campbell became a father. In a press statement, it is revealed that the “six members have all grown together as musicians; they know when to be restrained and when to explode, filling in space and emptiness as needed to create a record that mirrors the heart-torn urgency at its core.”

Watch the video for “Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)” above. Below, find the art and tracklist for The Hum Goes On Forever.

1. “Doors I Painted Shut”

2. “Wyatt’s Song (Your Name)”

3. “Oldest Daughter”

4. “Cardinals II”

5. “The Paris Of Nowhere”

6. “Summer Clothes”

7. “Lost In The Lights”

8. “Songs About Death”

9. “Low Tide”

10. “Laura & The Beehive”

11. “Old Friends Like Lost Teeth”

12. “You’re The Reason I Don’t Want The World To End”

The Hum Goes On Forever is out 9/2 via Loneliest Place On Earth/Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.