We are now just two days away from the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, and therefore two days away from the movie’s soundtrack hitting streaming services. Before that happens, though, we’ve been gifted what will presumably be the final pre-album preview, Kacey Musgraves’ rendition of the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Musgraves turned in a beautiful rendition of the frequently covered song, going for a downtempo approach, with just her vocals accompanied by piano.

Musgraves was clearly destined to be involved with this project: She recently re-shared a video of herself from 1995, gleefully opening a gift of a Presley cassette and perfume. Of course, her 2018 album Golden Hour also has a highlight called “Velvet Elvis.” She has also performed a Presley cover or two in her day; Here’s a rendition of “Are You Lonesome Tonight” from 2015.

tell us your an Elvis fan without telling us your an Elvis fan @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/QF5r33hctj — tracey (@kaceymthreads) June 18, 2022

Aside from Musgraves, the Elvis soundtrack features Eminem, CeeLo Green, Ann Nesby, Alton Mason, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Lenesha Randolph, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Les Greene, Måneskin, Nardo Wick, Paravi, PNAU, Rufus Thomas, Shonka Dukureh, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee and Diplo, Tame Impala, and Yola.

Listen to Musgraves’ rendition of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” above.