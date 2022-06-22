These new Mura Masa tracks are hitting different, straight up. As the Grammy-nominated British glitch-pop producer gears up for the September 26th release of his next album, Demon Time, we’ve heard a slew of excellent singles that push the envelope of expectation, while straddling styles from hyper pop to dance hall, trap, and more.

Now on his latest offering, “Hollaback B*tch,” Mura Masa taps in with vocals from Shygirl and Channel Tres for a splashy summer dance tune. A hammed up steel drum effect cascades along with a silky saxophone for a rhythmic kaleidoscope that Shygirl and Tres soar over. “I won’t be a hollaback b*tch,” they sing in a back and forth vocal approach that hits.

“Hollaback Bitch” follows last month’s release of “Blessing Me,” which featured British rapper Pa Salieu and Jamaican spittah Skillibeng. Shygirl made another appearance on the blooming sounds of “Bbycakes,” which has an all-star cast of guests that also includes PinkPantheress and Lil Uzi Vert. The first offering from Demon Time came out last November, in the “2gether,,” where Mura Masa gorgeously handles all vocal duties himself.

Listen to “Hollaback B*tch” above.

Demon Time is out 9/16 via Polydor Records. Pre-order it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.