Wye Oak impressed in 2018 with their sixth album, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, and now they have shared their first new music of this year. Today, they have released “Fortune,” an experimental indie-rock tune that features a big hook like the ones they delivered so well on the album that preceded it.

Jenn Wasner says of the song, “Life is change. Change is loss. This song is about how hard it is to let go, and the feeling of celebrating and mourning it all at once.”

The band released the new song alongside the announcement of a special run of 2020 dates, the “JOIN” tour. The band notes on Twitter, “so excited to announce a bunch of tour dates w/ a larger band playing expanded arrangements of new and old Wye Oak songs as well as some of our favorites from [Wasner and Andy Stack solo projects Flock Of Dimes and Joyero]. These performances will be very rare and very special.”

Also, so excited to announce a bunch of tour dates w/ a larger band playing expanded arrangements of new and old Wye Oak songs as well as some of our favorites from @flockofdimes & @joyeromusic. These performances will be very rare and very special pic.twitter.com/FyNrz4AHqB — Wye Oak (@wyeoak) November 12, 2019

Listen to “Fortune” above, and find Wye Oak’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/27/2020 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

02/28/2020 — Durham, NC @ Baldwin Auditorium

02/29/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/01/2020 — Baltimore, MD @ 2640 Space

03/03/2020 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/04/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/05/2020 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

03/20/2020 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/21/2020 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/23/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/24/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

03/25/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery