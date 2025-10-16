Yaeji has quietly had a busy year and it continues today (October 16) with a couple of new collaborations, as Yaeji has teamed up with alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger for a double-single, “Wo Ai Ni” and “Break It Even.”

There’s also a video for “Wo Ai Ni,” which includes fan -submitted footage, which the group solicited back in September. That month, they also performed the song at the Busan International Rock Festival.

The new songs are two of a handful of one-off singles Yaeji has dropped in 2025. That includes September’s “Booboo2,” a new version of last year’s “Booboo,” now with Underscores and Aliyah’s Interlude. Yaeji also played some festivals this summer and had a headlining tour in Asia. A press release notes that “a new chapter is taking shape” for Yaeji as the With A Hammer era wraps up, although no new album or anything like that has been announced. If there is a new album on the way, it would be the first in a couple years, since With A Hammer in 2023.

Listen to the songs above and check out Balming Tiger’s upcoming tour dates below.