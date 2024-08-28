Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis has always loved Fela Kuti, especially his drummer in Africa 70, Tony Allen. When the opportunity arose in 2016 for Philippakis to collaborate with Allen, he jumped at it. Over the years, the two musicians would jam together from dusk to dawn, drinking whiskey and bonding over records.

When Allen died at the age of 79 in April 2020, Philippakis knew that he needed to finish the project that he started with his late, legendary friend. Under the name Yannis & The Yaw, that project has become fully realized as Lagos Paris London, an EP that Philippakis culled from their various recording sessions together. Mixing Afrobeats, funk, and indie rock, Lagos Paris London is a relic of one of the greatest drummers to ever do it.

Ahead of the EP’s release this Friday, Philippakis sat down with Uproxx to talk about Jai Paul, gardening, and Geordie Greep in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Searching, intense, beautiful, true.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My father.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Chupa Chups at the Chupa Chups Factory.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I dunno about best but Jai Paul was a recent highlight.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Horses In My Dreams” by PJ Harvey.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Best pub walk in Somerset.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A pool table in a squat in Liverpool.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Do your thing but maybe lose the lip ring.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Gardening.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

Mental health services in the UK.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Under the Acropolis in Athens:

Tony Allen

Wu-Tang Clan

Arthur Russell

Steve Reich

Prince

What is your pre-show ritual?

Listening to music, warming up, drinking, watching boxing matches.

What is your biggest fear?

Heights.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

With the utmost reverence.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

I love playing in London where even the kebabs sing along. I’d love to play in Dubai for a chic sheikh who’ll bury us in bugattis.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

I say bring it on you deep fake dillweeds.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

Geordie Greep.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I got an octopus in my arm in Osaka. It was frequented by Yakuza and the guy translating was on speed. It took 10 hours.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Neve Campbell in Party Of Five.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

I’m going to the Pampas in Argentina and you’re not invited.

Lagos Paris London is out 8/30 via Transgressive Records. Find more information here.