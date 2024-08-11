Black Midi is one of the most promising bands coming out of the UK. But fans of the “Chondromalacia Patella” musicians are going to need to find a new act to follow fairly soon.

In Reddit posts shared by Stereogum, the band’s frontman and lead guitarist, Geordie Greep seemingly confirmed that the group formally split up.

During an Instagram livestream, Greep appears to have left a comment to announce the news to viewers. “Black Midi was an interesting band that’s indefinitely over,” he wrote.

Well, the announcement might’ve been new to Greep’s fellow group mates. Redditors seemingly captured a screenshot of bassist Cameron Picton since-deleted tweet. “We’d agreed to not say anything about ‘breaking up,’” he wrote. “So, I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is LOL.”

But Picton wasn’t heartbroken either. “Anyway,” he wrote. “Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward – should be good, hopefully great!”

In 2023, Black Midi traveled across Latin America for a limited tour run. That promotional poster remains the last post shared to its official Instagram page. Now, in the comment section of that upload, fans are begging the band to get back together.