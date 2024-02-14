Yard Act dropped the final glimpse of their upcoming album, Where’s My Utopia?, by sharing the new song, “When The Laughter Stops.” Soon, fans will get to hear it on the road: The band also added to their already stacked list of 2024 tour dates by announcing a new North American run for this fall.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

“When The Laughter Stops” was one of the first tracks written for the album and found the band collaborating with Katy J. Pearson, who opened for their Australian tour last year.

“The sentiment of the lyrics gets to the heart of Where’s My Utopia? almost immediately, and finds the cynicism first spawned from the same circumstance I found myself in during ‘Dream Job’ now giving way to a more genuine sliver of misery,” Yard Act’s lead singer, James Smith, shared in a statement.

Below, find a list of the band’s newly announced tour dates.