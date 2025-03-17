The great art-punk band Yeah Yeah Yeahs formed in 2000. To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase are playing intimate theaters this summer. On the Hidden In Pieces Tour, YYYs will be accompanied by strings and piano, and play songs they haven’t performed in years.

​”Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you​,” the band said in a statement. “Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYYs are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ​’all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.​’ To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue. We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight… and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!​”

Pre-sale tickets for the Hidden In Pieces Tour begin on March 19 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale starts on March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the dates for the tour below.