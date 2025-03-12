Apparently, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs do love fans like they love them. Today (March 11), the “Burning” musicians have answered supporters desperate pleads for more live shows or so it seems.

Over on Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ official Instagram page they are teasing a full on international tour. In the post (viewable here), a string of major cities including Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Manchester, Mexico City, Nashville, New York, San Francisco are listed.

Although dates for the hinted at performance haven’t been disclosed the RSVP link attached to Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ profile confirm that this as indeed events. Once clicked, fans are directed to series of Laylo webpages which are almost exclusively used by musicians to promote tour tickets.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs last live shows and festival appearances were back in 2023. The band played a headlining gig at History in Toronto and Just Like Heaven as well as Kilby Block Party 2023. Still, supporters are begging for Yeah Yeah Yeahs to pop again.

During an interview with Vulture in 2022, frontwoman Karen O explained the significant gap between Yeah Yeah Yeahs gigs.

“It’s hard to sustain,” she said. “There really was a spectacle of self-destruction happening, but it was therapy.”

She continued: “The stage is a safe space for me. It’s the greatest gift in my life. It’s such a release. It’s like wild ecstasy onstage, something I can’t access hardly anywhere else. All of a sudden, anything I had repressed over my entire life just felt open, free, fun, confrontational, vulnerable.”

Based on the comment section of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ teaser they won’t have to worry about ticket sale because followers are champing at the bit to snag a pair.