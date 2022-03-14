Yeah Yeah Yeahs Will Play New Music At Their First UK Shows In 9 Years

After almost a decade since their last new album Mosquito, the iconic New York indie-rock group the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK shows in about nine years and are promising to play new music. The two shows will be taking place in Manchester and in London alongside breakthrough post-punk band Dry Cleaning and enigmatic synth devotee Anika.

“OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy sh*t are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages,” the band said in a statement. “Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs.”

In 2020, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they were playing a festival and were met with questions about whether or not they were working on new material. Bandleader Karen O responded, “All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music.”

Check out the show dates below. Find more information here.

06/05 — O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK

06/07 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton