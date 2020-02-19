Karen O Says ‘It Feels Like Time’ To Make New Yeah Yeah Yeahs Music

Yeah Yeah Yeahs went on hiatus following their 2013 album Mosquito, but Karen O and company have returned to the stage in recent years. Now Karen O has suggested that she is interested in making new music with the band.

When asked by Double J if the band would be performing new material during their just-announced Splendour In The Grass festival set this summer, Karen O responded, “I do not know the answer to that question. All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that. It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

OZ, it has been wayyy too long! We’ve missed you and our hearts have been heavy with all you’ve been through this summer, let’s dance and cry and love each other best we know how, with music, together! We’ll see you @SITG Fri July 24th X🐨X🐨 we can’t wait to see you again ❤️🤘❤️ pic.twitter.com/s2Xcucsyoy — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) February 19, 2020

She also spoke about what it was like to start performing with the band again after years away, saying, “A couple of years previous to that, I had my first kid, and I didn’t work for like a year. I think I felt completely ready to just get on the stage at that point. I was a little bit nervous: ‘Are these shows just gonna just destroy me completely, now that I’m not like a kid anymore?’ But actually, it did the opposite.”

Read the full interview here.