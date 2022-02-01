Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 4
- 2 Chainz — Dope Don’t Sell Itself (Def Jam)
- A Place To Bury Strangers — See Through You (Dedstrange)
- Adekunle Gold — Catch Me If You Can (Afro Urban Records)
- Alai K — Kila Mara (On The Corner Records)
- Animal Collective — Time Skiffs (Domino)
- As It Is — I Went To Hell And Back (Fearless Records)
- Azar Lawrence — New Sky (Trazar Records)
- B.J. Thomas — In Remembrance: Love Songs & Lost Treasures (Real Gone Music)
- Bastille — Give Me The Future (Virgin Records)
- Black Country, New Road — Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune)
- Carlie Hanson — Tough Boy (Warner Records)
- Cate Le Bon — Pompeii (Mexican Summer)
- The Districts — Great American Painting (Fat Possum)
- Dylan Dunlap — Stranger In My Head EP (Nettwerk)
- Eric Krasno — Always (Provogue)
- Erin Rae — Lighten Up (Good Memory/Thirty Tigers)
- Gracie Gray — anna (Hand In Hive)
- Great Lakes — Contenders (HHBTM Records)
- Hembree — It’s A Dream! (Thirty Tigers)
- The High Water Marks — Proclaimer Of Things (Minty Fresh)
- Hippo Campus — LP3 (Grand Jury)
- Hollis Brown — In The Aftermath (Mascot Label Group/Cool Green Recordings)
- Jolly Joker — Loud & Proud (Dark Rails Records)
- Josienne Clarke — I Promised You Light EP (Corduroy Punk Records)
- Korn — Requiem (Loma Vista)
- Kristine Leschper — The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door (Anti)
- Mac Gollehon — The End Is The Beginning EP (Nefarious Industries)
- Marissa Nadler — The Wrath Of The Clouds EP (Sacred Bones/Bella Union)
- Mason Jennings — Real Heart (Loosegroove Records)
- Mikayla McVey — Time Turns Everything (The Long Road Society)
- Mitski — Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans)
- Nate Scheible — Fairfax (ACR)
- Native Sun — Joy Theft EP (Radio Silence)
- The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Summer At Land’s End (Slumberland)
- Saba — Few Good Things (Pivot Gang)
- Sam Weber — Get Free (Sonic Unyon Records)
- The Slow Show — Still Life (Velveteen Records)
- Sweat — Gotta Give It Up (Pirates Press Records)
- Wild Rivers — Sidelines (Nettwerk)
- WizTheMC — Where Silence Feels Good EP (10k Projects/Homemade Projects)
- yeule — Glitch Princess (Bayonet Records)
Friday, February 11
- Adam Miller — Gateway (Inner Magic)
- alt-J — The Dream (Canvasback Music)
- Amos Lee — Dreamland (Dualtone Records)
- Anika — Change: The Remixes (Sacred Bones Records)
- Big Thief — Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)
- The Cactus Blossoms — One Day (Walkie Talkie Records)
- Dan Andriano & The Bygones — Dear Darkness (Epitaph)
- Dead Tree Seeds — Back To The Seeds EP (Music Records)
- The Delines — The Sea Drift (Jealous Butcher Records)
- Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — Cold As Weiss (Colemine Records)
- Donna Missal — in The mirror, In The night EP (Harvest Records)
- Dream Fiend — Outland (Heavy Machinery Records)
- Eddie Vedder — Earthling (Sony)
- Emilie Zoé — Hello Future Me (Hummus Records)
- Ethan Iverson — Every Note Is True (Blue Note)
- Foxes — The Kick (PIAS Recordings)
- Frank Turner — FTHC (Polydor)
- Holo — In Limbo EP (Anjunadeep)
- Home Counties — In A Middle English Town EP (Alcopop! Records)
- Jason Mraz — Lalalalovesongs (ACG/Atlantic)
- Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe (RCA Records)
- Joywave — Cleanse (Blood Records)
- Jura — Formality Jerne-Site (Anyines)
- Kenny Muney — Time Is Muney (Paper Route Empire)
- La Armada — Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 (Mal De Ojo Records)
- Lotte Kestner — Lost Songs (Saint-Loup Records)
- Lynda Randle — Pilgrim Journey (Spring House)
- Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous (WEA)
- Massive Ego — The New Normal EP (Out Of Line)
- Mild Orange — Looking For Space (AWAL)
- Night Palace — Diving Rings (Park The Van)
- Night Shop — Forever Night (Dangerbird)
- Once Human — Scar Weaver (earMUSIC)
- Raveena — Asha’s Awakening (Warner)
- Rob Burger — Marching with Feathers (Western Vinyl)
- Sea Change — Mutual Dreaming (Shapes Recordings)
- Sea Power — Everything Was Forever (Golden Chariot Records)
- Shamir — Heterosexuality (self-released)
- Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators — 4 (Gibson Records)
- Sofiane Pamart — Letter (Pias America)
- Spoon — Lucifer On The Sofa (Matador Records)
- Studio Electrophonique — Happier Things EP (Violette Records)
- Weatherstate — Never Better (Rude Records)
- William Ryan Key — Everything Except Desire EP (Equal Vision/Rude Records)
Friday, February 18
- A Will Away — Stew (Rude Records)
- Anna Laura Quinn — Open The Door (Next Level)
- Arjen Anthony Lucassen — Revel In Time (InsideOutMusic)
- Beach House — Once Twice Melody (Sub Pop)
- Bob Stroger And The Headcutters — That’s My Name (Delmark Records)
- The Body And OAA — Enemy Of Love (Thrill Jockey)
- Broods — Space Island (Universal)
- Carlie Hanson — Tough Boy (Warner Records)
- Dawnrider — The Fourth Dawn (Alma Mater Records)
- Debit — The Long Count (Modern Love)
- Elephant Stone — Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune (Elephants On Parade)
- Ellah A. Thaun — Arcane Majeur Deux (XVIII records)
- Hurray For The Riff Raff — Life On Earth (Nonesuch Records)
- The Infamous Stringdusters — Toward The Fray (Regime Music)
- Jarguna — Neogene (Projekt)
- Jonas Lindberg And The Other Side — Miles From Nowhere (Inside Out Music)
- JP Cooper — She (Island Records)
- Katie Tupper — Towards The End EP (Arts & Crafts)
- Kendra Morris — Nine Lives (Karma Chief Records)
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges — Texas Moon EP (Dead Oceans)
- Lavender Country — Blackberry Rose (Don Giovanni Records)
- MAITA — I Just Want To Be Wild For You (Kill Rock Stars)
- Manic Sinners — King Of The Badlands (Frontiers)
- Methyl Ethel — Are You Haunted? (Future Classic)
- Metronomy — Small World (Because Music)
- Michael Lane — Take It Slow (Greywood Records)
- Oliver Future — A Year At Home (Peak Dumb Recordings)
- Oliver Tree — Cowboy Tears (Atlantic R&S)
- Sally Shapiro — Sad Cities (Italians Do It Better)
- Shout Out Louds — House (Bud Fox Recordings/Integral)
- Star One — Revel In Time (InsideOutMusic)
- Steve Poltz — Stardust & Satellites (Compass Records)
- The Thing With Feathers — Sundays In The South EP (Fat Pipe Recordings/Kartel Music Group)
- Uèle Lamore — Loom (XXIM Records/Sony)
- Various Artists — Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono (Atlantic Records)
- White Lies — As I Try Not To Fall Apart (Pias America)
- Wynona Bleach — Moonsoake (Fierce Panda Records)
- Youth Sector — Adult Contemporary EP (Family Values)
Friday, February 25
- Avril Lavigne — Love Sux (DTA Records)
- Bambara — Love On My Mind (Wharf Cat)
- Basia Bulat — The Garden (Secret City Records)
- Beth Hart — A Tribute To Led Zeppelin (Provogue/Mascot Label Group)
- Binker & Moses — Feeding The Machine (Gearbox)
- Blue Lab Beats — Motherland Journey (Blue Note)
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard — Backhand Deals (Communion)
- Carmen Villain — Only Love From Now On (Smalltown Supersound)
- Caroline Loveglow — Strawberry (100% Electronica)
- Carson McHone — Still Life (Merge)
- CMAT — If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (AWAL Recordings)
- Coyle Girelli — Funland (Honey Lemon Records)
- Dan Patlansky — Shelter Of Bones (Virgin)
- Dashboard Confessional — All The Truth That I Can Tell (Hidden Note Records)
- Daytime TV — Nothing’s On But Everybody’s Watching (Allotment)
- Deserta — Every Moment, Everything You Need (Felte)
- DJ Hank — The City Stars EP (Hyperdub Records)
- Early Eyes — Look Alive (Epitaph Records)
- Filligar — Future Self (Decade Records)
- Gang Of Youths — Angel In Realtime (Warner Records)
- Graphic Nature — New Skin EP (Rude Records)
- Huerco S. — Plonk (Incienso)
- Jamie McDell — Jamie McDell (ABC Music)
- Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG)
- Judy Collins — Spellbound (Cleopatra)
- Keeley Forsyth — Limbs (The Leaf Label)
- King Hannah — I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me (City Slang)
- Kyle Morgan — Younger At Most Everything (Team Love Records)
- Lo Moon — A Modern Life (Strngr Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
- Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings — Troika (Radiant Records)
- OSKA — My World, My Love, Paris (Nettwerk)
- Pierce Turner — Terrible Good (Storysound Records)
- Pintandwefall — Seventh Baby (GAEA)
- Pixies — Live In Brixton (Demon)
- Richard Clayderman — Forever Love (WEA)
- Robert Glasper — Black Radio III (Loma Vista)
- Sasami — Squeeze (Domino)
- Sevdaliza — Raving Dahlia EP (Twisted Elegance)
- Scorpions — Rock Believer (Vertigo Berlin)
- Shiva Burlesque — Mercury Blues (+Skulduggery) (Darla Records)
- Soft Cell — *Happiness Not Included (BMG)
- Spencer Hoffman — A Flower From Behind EP (Park the Van Records)
- Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union)
- String Machine — Hallelujah Hell Yeah (Know Hope Records)
- Superchunk — Wild Loneliness (Merge)
- Swamp Dogg — I Need A Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune (Don Giovanni)
- Tangerine Dream — Raum (Kscope/Eastgate Music)
- Tears For Fears — The Tipping Point (Concord)
- Under The Rug — Dear Adeline (Anabl)
- Various Artists — Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) (Interscope)
- VHS Collection — Night Drive (Tiger Tone)
- Your Planet Is Next — Mr. Music (Studio Barnhus)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.