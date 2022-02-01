newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 4

  • 2 Chainz — Dope Don’t Sell Itself (Def Jam)
  • A Place To Bury Strangers — See Through You (Dedstrange)
  • Adekunle Gold — Catch Me If You Can (Afro Urban Records)
  • Alai K — Kila Mara (On The Corner Records)
  • Animal Collective — Time Skiffs (Domino)
  • As It Is — I Went To Hell And Back (Fearless Records)
  • Azar Lawrence — New Sky (Trazar Records)
  • B.J. Thomas — In Remembrance: Love Songs & Lost Treasures (Real Gone Music)
  • Bastille — Give Me The Future (Virgin Records)
  • Black Country, New Road — Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune)
  • Carlie Hanson — Tough Boy (Warner Records)
  • Cate Le Bon — Pompeii (Mexican Summer)
  • The Districts — Great American Painting (Fat Possum)
  • Dylan Dunlap — Stranger In My Head EP (Nettwerk)
  • Eric Krasno — Always (Provogue)
  • Erin Rae — Lighten Up (Good Memory/Thirty Tigers)
  • Gracie Gray — anna (Hand In Hive)
  • Great Lakes — Contenders (HHBTM Records)
  • Hembree — It’s A Dream! (Thirty Tigers)
  • The High Water Marks — Proclaimer Of Things (Minty Fresh)
  • Hippo Campus — LP3 (Grand Jury)
  • Hollis Brown — In The Aftermath (Mascot Label Group/Cool Green Recordings)
  • Jolly Joker — Loud & Proud (Dark Rails Records)
  • Josienne Clarke — I Promised You Light EP (Corduroy Punk Records)
  • Korn — Requiem (Loma Vista)
  • Kristine Leschper — The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door (Anti)
  • Mac Gollehon — The End Is The Beginning EP (Nefarious Industries)
  • Marissa Nadler — The Wrath Of The Clouds EP (Sacred Bones/Bella Union)
  • Mason Jennings — Real Heart (Loosegroove Records)
  • Mikayla McVey — Time Turns Everything (The Long Road Society)
  • Mitski — Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans)
  • Nate Scheible — Fairfax (ACR)
  • Native Sun — Joy Theft EP (Radio Silence)
  • The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Summer At Land’s End (Slumberland)
  • Saba — Few Good Things (Pivot Gang)
  • Sam Weber — Get Free (Sonic Unyon Records)
  • The Slow Show — Still Life (Velveteen Records)
  • Sweat — Gotta Give It Up (Pirates Press Records)
  • Wild Rivers — Sidelines (Nettwerk)
  • WizTheMC — Where Silence Feels Good EP (10k Projects/Homemade Projects)
  • yeule — Glitch Princess (Bayonet Records)

Friday, February 11

  • Adam Miller — Gateway (Inner Magic)
  • alt-J — The Dream (Canvasback Music)
  • Amos Lee — Dreamland (Dualtone Records)
  • Anika — Change: The Remixes (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Big Thief — Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)
  • The Cactus Blossoms — One Day (Walkie Talkie Records)
  • Dan Andriano & The Bygones — Dear Darkness (Epitaph)
  • Dead Tree Seeds — Back To The Seeds EP (Music Records)
  • The Delines — The Sea Drift (Jealous Butcher Records)
  • Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — Cold As Weiss (Colemine Records)
  • Donna Missal — in The mirror, In The night EP (Harvest Records)
  • Dream Fiend — Outland (Heavy Machinery Records)
  • Eddie Vedder — Earthling (Sony)
  • Emilie Zoé — Hello Future Me (Hummus Records)
  • Ethan Iverson — Every Note Is True (Blue Note)
  • Foxes — The Kick (PIAS Recordings)
  • Frank Turner — FTHC (Polydor)
  • Holo — In Limbo EP (Anjunadeep)
  • Home Counties — In A Middle English Town EP (Alcopop! Records)
  • Jason Mraz — Lalalalovesongs (ACG/Atlantic)
  • Jazmine Sullivan — Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe (RCA Records)
  • Joywave — Cleanse (Blood Records)
  • Jura — Formality Jerne-Site (Anyines)
  • Kenny Muney — Time Is Muney (Paper Route Empire)
  • La Armada — Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 (Mal De Ojo Records)
  • Lotte Kestner — Lost Songs (Saint-Loup Records)
  • Lynda Randle — Pilgrim Journey (Spring House)
  • Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous (WEA)
  • Massive Ego — The New Normal EP (Out Of Line)
  • Mild Orange — Looking For Space (AWAL)
  • Night Palace — Diving Rings (Park The Van)
  • Night Shop — Forever Night (Dangerbird)
  • Once Human — Scar Weaver (earMUSIC)
  • Raveena — Asha’s Awakening (Warner)
  • Rob Burger — Marching with Feathers (Western Vinyl)
  • Sea Change — Mutual Dreaming (Shapes Recordings)
  • Sea Power — Everything Was Forever (Golden Chariot Records)
  • Shamir — Heterosexuality (self-released)
  • Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators — 4 (Gibson Records)
  • Sofiane Pamart — Letter (Pias America)
  • Spoon — Lucifer On The Sofa (Matador Records)
  • Studio Electrophonique — Happier Things EP (Violette Records)
  • Weatherstate — Never Better (Rude Records)
  • William Ryan Key — Everything Except Desire EP (Equal Vision/Rude Records)

Friday, February 18

  • A Will Away — Stew (Rude Records)
  • Anna Laura Quinn — Open The Door (Next Level)
  • Arjen Anthony Lucassen — Revel In Time (InsideOutMusic)
  • Beach House — Once Twice Melody (Sub Pop)
  • Bob Stroger And The Headcutters — That’s My Name (Delmark Records)
  • The Body And OAA — Enemy Of Love (Thrill Jockey)
  • Broods — Space Island (Universal)
  • Carlie Hanson — Tough Boy (Warner Records)
  • Dawnrider — The Fourth Dawn (Alma Mater Records)
  • Debit — The Long Count (Modern Love)
  • Elephant Stone — Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune (Elephants On Parade)
  • Ellah A. Thaun — Arcane Majeur Deux (XVIII records)
  • Hurray For The Riff Raff — Life On Earth (Nonesuch Records)
  • The Infamous Stringdusters — Toward The Fray (Regime Music)
  • Jarguna — Neogene (Projekt)
  • Jonas Lindberg And The Other Side — Miles From Nowhere (Inside Out Music)
  • JP Cooper — She (Island Records)
  • Katie Tupper — Towards The End EP (Arts & Crafts)
  • Kendra Morris — Nine Lives (Karma Chief Records)
  • Khruangbin & Leon Bridges — Texas Moon EP (Dead Oceans)
  • Lavender Country — Blackberry Rose (Don Giovanni Records)
  • MAITA — I Just Want To Be Wild For You (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Manic Sinners — King Of The Badlands (Frontiers)
  • Methyl Ethel — Are You Haunted? (Future Classic)
  • Metronomy — Small World (Because Music)
  • Michael Lane — Take It Slow (Greywood Records)
  • Oliver Future — A Year At Home (Peak Dumb Recordings)
  • Oliver Tree — Cowboy Tears (Atlantic R&S)
  • Sally Shapiro — Sad Cities (Italians Do It Better)
  • Shout Out Louds — House (Bud Fox Recordings/Integral)
  • Star One — Revel In Time (InsideOutMusic)
  • Steve Poltz — Stardust & Satellites (Compass Records)
  • The Thing With Feathers — Sundays In The South EP (Fat Pipe Recordings/Kartel Music Group)
  • Uèle Lamore — Loom (XXIM Records/Sony)
  • Various Artists — Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono (Atlantic Records)
  • White Lies — As I Try Not To Fall Apart (Pias America)
  • Wynona Bleach — Moonsoake (Fierce Panda Records)
  • Youth Sector — Adult Contemporary EP (Family Values)

Friday, February 25

  • Avril Lavigne — Love Sux (DTA Records)
  • Bambara — Love On My Mind (Wharf Cat)
  • Basia Bulat — The Garden (Secret City Records)
  • Beth Hart — A Tribute To Led Zeppelin (Provogue/Mascot Label Group)
  • Binker & Moses — Feeding The Machine (Gearbox)
  • Blue Lab Beats — Motherland Journey (Blue Note)
  • Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard — Backhand Deals (Communion)
  • Carmen Villain — Only Love From Now On (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Caroline Loveglow — Strawberry (100% Electronica)
  • Carson McHone — Still Life (Merge)
  • CMAT — If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (AWAL Recordings)
  • Coyle Girelli — Funland (Honey Lemon Records)
  • Dan Patlansky — Shelter Of Bones (Virgin)
  • Dashboard Confessional — All The Truth That I Can Tell (Hidden Note Records)
  • Daytime TV — Nothing’s On But Everybody’s Watching (Allotment)
  • Deserta — Every Moment, Everything You Need (Felte)
  • DJ Hank — The City Stars EP (Hyperdub Records)
  • Early Eyes — Look Alive (Epitaph Records)
  • Filligar — Future Self (Decade Records)
  • Gang Of Youths — Angel In Realtime (Warner Records)
  • Graphic Nature — New Skin EP (Rude Records)
  • Huerco S. — Plonk (Incienso)
  • Jamie McDell — Jamie McDell (ABC Music)
  • Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG)
  • Judy Collins — Spellbound (Cleopatra)
  • Keeley Forsyth — Limbs (The Leaf Label)
  • King Hannah — I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me (City Slang)
  • Kyle Morgan — Younger At Most Everything (Team Love Records)
  • Lo Moon — A Modern Life (Strngr Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
  • Nick D’Virgilio, Neal Morse & Ross Jennings — Troika (Radiant Records)
  • OSKA — My World, My Love, Paris (Nettwerk)
  • Pierce Turner — Terrible Good (Storysound Records)
  • Pintandwefall — Seventh Baby (GAEA)
  • Pixies — Live In Brixton (Demon)
  • Richard Clayderman — Forever Love (WEA)
  • Robert Glasper — Black Radio III (Loma Vista)
  • Sasami — Squeeze (Domino)
  • Sevdaliza — Raving Dahlia EP (Twisted Elegance)
  • Scorpions — Rock Believer (Vertigo Berlin)
  • Shiva Burlesque — Mercury Blues (+Skulduggery) (Darla Records)
  • Soft Cell — *Happiness Not Included (BMG)
  • Spencer Hoffman — A Flower From Behind EP (Park the Van Records)
  • Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union)
  • String Machine — Hallelujah Hell Yeah (Know Hope Records)
  • Superchunk — Wild Loneliness (Merge)
  • Swamp Dogg — I Need A Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune (Don Giovanni)
  • Tangerine Dream — Raum (Kscope/Eastgate Music)
  • Tears For Fears — The Tipping Point (Concord)
  • Under The Rug — Dear Adeline (Anabl)
  • Various Artists — Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) (Interscope)
  • VHS Collection — Night Drive (Tiger Tone)
  • Your Planet Is Next — Mr. Music (Studio Barnhus)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

