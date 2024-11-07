Heretic is A24’s new horror film starring Hugh Grant as a creepy… what more do you need? It’s Hugh Grant! From Paddington 2! In an A24 horror movie! The film, about two missionaries who must prove their faith to a creepy recluse, also stars Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher, best known for her role on Yellowjackets (and a Pavement music video). She recorded a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for Heretic, which you can hear below. You can also watch a behind-the-scenes featurette above.

“The cover version feels very melancholic and feminine, and more dreamy and atmospheric, whereas [Dylan’s] is far more straightforward,” she told Rolling Stone. “There’s so many parallels to the movie that it was almost an obvious choice.”

The idea for the cover came from Heretic directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. “I knew the song, obviously,” Thatcher said. “I’d never actually heard the Guns N’ Roses version, which is funny, because when people would bring it up to me I was like, ‘No, what do you mean? It’s Bob Dylan.’ So that was good that I didn’t know that. No shade, but it’s just very different. And I think hearing the Dylan version, I only knew the very soulful approach to it, rather than rock.”

Heretic is out in theaters beginning tonight.