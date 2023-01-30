Yves Tumor has announced his new album, which has the long title Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds).

The album is set to arrive this spring, after Yves dropped the grungy, existential track “God Is A Circle” last November.

Ahead of Hot Between Worlds, Yves has dropped a new single, “Echolalia,” a dreamy, psychedelic track on which he recalls an intoxicating love. In the song’s accompanying visual, he is seen confronting different versions of himself, in various frightening situations.

According to a release accompanied by the album announcement, the upcoming album is Yves’ “most intimate and personal statement to date, guiding the listener through a conceptually manifold spiritual journey — circuitously weaving darkness to light, pop to innovation, cacophony to church-like calm.” The album features production by Noah Goldstein and was mixed by Alan Moulder.

The album will be supported by an international tour, for which you can buy tickets here via pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 1.

You can see the video for “Echolalia” above and the album artwork and full list of tour dates below.

04/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee^

04/27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live^

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory^

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater ^

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern^

05/04 – Washington DC @ Echostage Washington*

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

05/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom*

05/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus*

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ History%

05/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic%

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera%

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave%

05/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre%

05/17 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

05/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre #

05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo#

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

05/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

06/07 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/10 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

11/07 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy%

11/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja%

11/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan%

11/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega%

11/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso%

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys%

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre%

11/24 – Manchester UK @ New Century Hall%

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow%

11/27 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia%

^ with Izzy Spears

* with Frost Children

% with Nation

# with Evanora Unlimited

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp Records. Pre-save it here.