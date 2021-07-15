Experimental art-rocker Yves Tumor’s 2020 LP Heaven To A Tortured Mind was described by Uproxx’s Philip Cosores as “a masterpiece.” It’s now been less than a year since released eerie-yet-affecting project, and they’re already ready to serve up some new music. The musician returned this week to drop the surprise-released EP The Asymptotical World.
Tumor’s six-track The Asymptotical World project features their recently released song “Jackie” as the opening track. The remainder of the project boasts skittering beats, mind-melting electric guitars, and layered production Tumor has perfected on their previous efforts. Along with dropping the surprise EP, Tumor has expanded their 2021 and 2022 tours, adding a handful of shows to an already packed schedule.
See Tumor’s The Asymptotical World album art, tracklist, and expanded 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.
1. “Jackie”
2. “Crushed Velvet”
3. “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them”
4. “Tuck” feat. Naked
5. “…And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child”
6. “Katrina”
09/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago IL Pitchfork Festival
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/22— Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/24— Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/25— Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/26— NYC @ Webster Hall
10/28— NYC @ Webster Hall
10/29— Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
10/30— Austin, TX @ Levitation
10/31— San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
11/02— Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel
11/03— Seattle, WA @ Numos
11/07— Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
11/08— Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
11/13— Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas
11/14— Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
02/23/2022— Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
02/24/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory
02/26/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory
02/28/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory
03/01/2022 — Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/02/2022 — Gent BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
03/03/2022 — Paris FR @ Trabendo
03/05/2022 — Bristol UK @ Strange Brew (Early Show)
03/05/2022 — Bristol UK @ Strange Brew (Late Show)
03/06/2022 — Glasgow UK @ Stereo
03/07/2022 — Dublin IE @ Whelans
03/08/2022 — London UK @ Electric Brixton
03/09/2022 — Brighton UK @ Chalk
03/10/2022 — Manchester UK @ Yes (Early Show)
03/10/2022 — Manchester UK @ Yes (Late Show)
The Asymptotical World is out now via Warp. Get it here.