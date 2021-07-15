Experimental art-rocker Yves Tumor’s 2020 LP Heaven To A Tortured Mind was described by Uproxx’s Philip Cosores as “a masterpiece.” It’s now been less than a year since released eerie-yet-affecting project, and they’re already ready to serve up some new music. The musician returned this week to drop the surprise-released EP The Asymptotical World.

Tumor’s six-track The Asymptotical World project features their recently released song “Jackie” as the opening track. The remainder of the project boasts skittering beats, mind-melting electric guitars, and layered production Tumor has perfected on their previous efforts. Along with dropping the surprise EP, Tumor has expanded their 2021 and 2022 tours, adding a handful of shows to an already packed schedule.

See Tumor’s The Asymptotical World album art, tracklist, and expanded 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.

1. “Jackie”

2. “Crushed Velvet”

3. “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them”

4. “Tuck” feat. Naked

5. “…And Loyalty Is A Nuisance Child”

6. “Katrina”

09/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago IL Pitchfork Festival

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/22— Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/24— Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25— Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/26— NYC @ Webster Hall

10/28— NYC @ Webster Hall

10/29— Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts

10/30— Austin, TX @ Levitation

10/31— San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

11/02— Denver, CO @ Stanley Hotel

11/03— Seattle, WA @ Numos

11/07— Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

11/08— Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

11/13— Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

11/14— Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

02/23/2022— Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

02/24/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory

02/26/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory

02/28/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory

03/01/2022 — Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/02/2022 — Gent BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

03/03/2022 — Paris FR @ Trabendo

03/05/2022 — Bristol UK @ Strange Brew (Early Show)

03/05/2022 — Bristol UK @ Strange Brew (Late Show)

03/06/2022 — Glasgow UK @ Stereo

03/07/2022 — Dublin IE @ Whelans

03/08/2022 — London UK @ Electric Brixton

03/09/2022 — Brighton UK @ Chalk

03/10/2022 — Manchester UK @ Yes (Early Show)

03/10/2022 — Manchester UK @ Yes (Late Show)

The Asymptotical World is out now via Warp. Get it here.