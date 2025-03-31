Zach Braff pulled together quite the lineup for this past weekend’s concert honoring the anniversary of the Garden State soundtrack: Iron & Wine, The Shins, Laufey, Imogen Heap, Frou Frou, Madison Cunningham, The Milk Carton Kids, Bonnie Somerville, Sophie Barker from Zero 7, Cary Brothers, Remy Zero, Thievery Corporation, and Colin Hay.
To wrap the show up, what looked like just about everybody on the lineup took the stage for an all-star rendition of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”
Braff previously said of the event, “When I was first approached about doing a concert for the 20th anniversary, I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re ever going to get all these bands together at the same time.’ But when the notion of doing it as a benefit for The Midnight Mission, I was all in. I was like if we can marshal all of these beautiful artists together for a cause that is helping such a prevalent dire situation in Los Angeles and give back to the community, that’s when I got off my couch. I was like, ‘How do we figure this out?'”
Check out some other highlights above and find the full setlist (via Rolling Stone) below.
Garden State: The 20th Anniversary Concert Setlist
1. Bonnie Somerville — “Winding Road”
2. Sophie Barker from Zero 7 — “In The Waiting Line”
3. Cary Brothers — “Blue Eyes
4. Remy Zero — “Fair”
5. Remy Zero — “Save Me”
6. Thievery Corporation — “Lebanese Blonde”
7. Colin Hay — “I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You”
8. Colin Hay — “Down Under”
9. The Milk Carton Kids — “The Only Living Boy In New York”
10. Iron & Wine — “Such Great Heights”
11. Iron & Wine — “Naked As We Came”
12. Madison Cunningham and Iron & Wine — “One Of These Things First”
13. Laufey — “Don’t Panic”
14. Imogen Heap and Frou Frou — “Let Go”
15. Imogen Heap and Frou Frou — “New Song Creation”
16. The Shins — “New Slang”
17. The Shins — “Caring Is Creepy”
18. ensemble — “Free Fallin'”