Zach Braff pulled together quite the lineup for this past weekend’s concert honoring the anniversary of the Garden State soundtrack: Iron & Wine, The Shins, Laufey, Imogen Heap, Frou Frou, Madison Cunningham, The Milk Carton Kids, Bonnie Somerville, Sophie Barker from Zero 7, Cary Brothers, Remy Zero, Thievery Corporation, and Colin Hay.

To wrap the show up, what looked like just about everybody on the lineup took the stage for an all-star rendition of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

Braff previously said of the event, “When I was first approached about doing a concert for the 20th anniversary, I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re ever going to get all these bands together at the same time.’ But when the notion of doing it as a benefit for The Midnight Mission, I was all in. I was like if we can marshal all of these beautiful artists together for a cause that is helping such a prevalent dire situation in Los Angeles and give back to the community, that’s when I got off my couch. I was like, ‘How do we figure this out?'”

Check out some other highlights above and find the full setlist (via Rolling Stone) below.