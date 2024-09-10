Zach Bryan put his stamp on Summer 2024 with the release of his latest album, The Great American Bar Scene. He’s not done with the project yet, though, as he just released a new video for “Oak Island.” This is a high-effort production, too, as he got Casey Affleck to star.

The video sees Affleck’s character, a humble laborer, trying to help his younger brother get on the right track in life. The quality of the cinematic video mirrors that of Bryan’s vivid storytelling.

Uproxx’s Steven Hyden recently wrote of the song, “I wish his latest record, The Great American Bar Scene, had more songs like ‘Oak Island,’ the best song on the record and one of the better tunes in Bryan’s entire catalog. It’s his purest Springsteen homage on an album filled with them, in which the song’s main character gets tied up with ‘some boys out in Jersey’ who have him on the wrong end of a shady deal.”

Affleck, meanwhile, recently starred alongside Matt Damon in The Instigators, a heist comedy movie that hit Apple TV+ on August 9.

Watch the “Oak Island” video above.

The Great American Bar Scene is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.