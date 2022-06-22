The blonde ale, also known sometimes as a golden ale, doesn’t really get the respect it deserves in the summery beer world. Despite being frequently overshadowed by IPAs, pale ales, lagers, and pilsners, the blonde ale is a low-bitterness, balanced style that can encompass a wealth of complexity.

Blonde ales can be fermented with lager or even ale yeast. Sometimes simple and citrus-driven, other times they’re spiced, or brewed with fruit or honey. It’s truly a unique, memorable warm-weather beer.

With complexity comes options, and to help you find some of the best takes on this underrated style, we went to our favorite craft beer professionals for help. We asked a handful of craft beer experts and brewers which blondes they prefer for summer refreshment. Keep reading to see all of their picks.

Treehouse Eureka

Eric Martens, founder and owner at Border Brewing Company in Kansas City

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: $10.99 for a 16-ounce can

Why This Beer?

It’s hard to find in many areas of the country, but Eureka from Treehouse in Massachusetts is a really great beer. It’s light in body, as a blonde ale should be, but has great flavor and citrus hop presence. It’s a great summer beer.

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

Hector Cavazos, owner and head brewer at Rebel Toad Brewery in Corpus Christi, Texas

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $8.50 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Deep Ellum Dallas blonde is great. It’s citrusy and floral. Brewed with Pale, Vienna, and wheat malts as well as a smattering of bright, floral American hops, it’s crisp, light, and easy to drink. It’s the kind of beer you want to drink all afternoon. Especially if it’s a hot day.

Allagash Sixteen Counties

Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $12.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

Allagash Sixteen Counties is my go-to golden ale. A flavorful Belgian ale brewed with 100% Maine-grown malt. A delicious beer that also tells a great story about a brewery’s commitment to growing agriculture in their own state.