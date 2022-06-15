Beer drinkers tend to gravitate towards lighter beers during the hot, humid months. Lagers, pilsners, wheat beers, and pale ales just hit different in the summer heat. They’re refreshing, crushable, and thirst-quenching. Sometimes we even want to crank up the refreshment up even further — that’s when we crack open a Gose-style beer.

While we won’t get into a long, meandering story on the history of Gose-style beers, we’ll give you a simple refresher. Originating in Goslar, Germany (hence the name), the gose is a (usually) wheat-centric sour beer that’s known for its citrus (or other fruit) flavors and the addition of coriander and sea salt. The result is a tart, sweet, slightly salty, highly refreshing summer sipper.

Though you might already have your favorite gose, summer ’22 seems like a good time to broaden your horizons a bit. We asked a few notable craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us the best salty, sweet, crushable Gose-style beers to drink this summer. They didn’t disappoint with their picks — keep scrolling to see all the new beers you need to add to your shopping list.

Grimm Super Spruce

Kevin Beachem, head brewer at Taproot Brewing Company in Newport, Rhode Island

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $10.99 for a 22-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

One gose that’s a go-to for me on a hot summer day is Grimm Artisanal Ale’s Super Spruce. This beer has an awesome flavor of fresh pine needles and pine sap and this thirst-quenching nature due to the sea salt and subtle dry hop that make you want to drink more! I remember first drinking it at this rad craft beer bar in NYC called beer culture and being blown away at how complex of a beer it was for being such a low abv and so simple.

I often find the simplest beers can be so mind-blowing as there is so much room for failure and off-flavors that it really lets the nuances of that beer shine.