As spring rolls on, there are tons of seasonally appropriate beer styles available for your drinking pleasure. You can’t go wrong with a spiced, cloudy white ale, a hazy pale ale, a bold bock, vibrant hefeweizen, a classic pale ale, a lager, a pilsner, or a juicy IPA. But if you’re really going to put winter in the rearview, you’ll sip on a subtly sour, tart, salty gose (pronounce goz-uh).

While it’s only become popular in the US over the past ten years, gose is a classic, northern German-style that’s been made for centuries. The first reference to the brew comes from the year 1000, but it truly gained in popularity (like many well-known beer styles) in the 1700s. That’s some serious history.

To put it into the simplest terms, a gose is an unfiltered wheat beer. But it’s also so much more than that, because it’s brewed with lactic acid, spices (like coriander), and sea salt. These beers are also often made with fruit like raspberry, grapefruit, or blood oranges — adding to the spring-y-ness of it all.

These mouth-puckering, refreshing, dry, and crushable beers are such a natural fit for early April that we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to name their favorites. Check them out below!

Atlas Works Blood Orange Gose

Dennis Shea, beverage director at Fish & Fire Food Group in Washington, DC

My favorite Gose is Atlas Brew Works Blood Orange. Its slight saline taste along with its light-bodied and effervescence makes for a great choice.

The 4.4% ABV helps to make it a warmer weather winner.

Average Price: $13 for a six-pack