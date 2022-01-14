When many drinkers think about wheat beers, they imagine hazy, humid summer days — sun-filled scorchers where an unfiltered wheat beer adorned with a slice of orange is as appealing to the eye as it is to the palate. But wheat beers aren’t solely for the summer months. There are wheat beers for every season, from bold, dark wheat beers to hopped wheat beers to warming, spiced wheat beers perfectly suited to the dead of winter. Samantha Montgomery, beverage specialist and national brand ambassador for the Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky prefers her winter wheat beers to be hazy and unfiltered. “Hefeweizens are known for typically carrying notes of banana and clove,” she says, “but I tend to get a creamy nuttiness that I just associate with the winter season.” Montgomery isn’t the only bartender or bar professional who enjoys wheat beers in winter. So we asked a handful of them to tell us the one wheat beer they’ll be drinking this season. Read on for some top-notch selections! Rhinegeist Snowcat Emily Franchy, bar manager at Uffda Hospitality in Louisville, Kentucky ABV: 5% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Rhinegeist Snowcat is the pour of choice this winter. With a slight ginger zip on the back of the palate, it’s super refreshing for when a stout or porter isn’t what you’re in the mood for.

Ommegang Witte Katherine Ball, mixology director at Black Button Distilling in Rochester, New York ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? One of my favorite classic wheat beers is Brewery Ommegang’s Witte Beer. It’s a traditional Belgian-style white ale. The bright citrus flavors remind me of warmer days. It pairs well with spicy chili on a winter afternoon. Pipeworks Fancy Little Holiday Shindig Jeffrey Sacchet, food and beverage director at South Seas Island Resort in Captiva Island, Florida ABV: 5.3% Average Price: $14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? I discovered Fancy Little Holiday Shindig from Pipeworks Brewing in Chicago while I was in the city over Thanksgiving. Bright holiday flavors of citrus and cranberry, combined with a light body with some sour components that make it a great match with a turkey dinner or any winter night. Check it out.

Hoegaarden Wit Nick du Mortier, lead mixologist at Bar Pendry in Chicago ABV: 4.9% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Hoegaarden is my jam, and it always has been. It was the first beer I ever drank that made me appreciate the nuances of coriander and orange peel. My mind was blown. I think it’s the best wheat beer, but that’s the power of nostalgia for you. Allagash, you’re cool too. Allagash White Aniceto Olague, head bartender at Burger Bar in Chicago ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? My favorite winter wheat beer is Allagash White. The coriander really stands out in this beer. There’s a nice hint of orange peel and a nice, beautiful hazy color. It’s definitely not just a summer beer. Tröegs Dreamweaver Christopher Devern, lead bartender of Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ABV: 4.8% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Tröegs Dreamweaver is my pick. There are orange, citrus, and spiced notes. This 4.8 percent ABV year-round beer is unfiltered, hazy, yeasty, and has just the right amount of tangy flavor to pair with the wintry spices. High Point Ramstein Winter Wheat Sean Ingenthron, bartender at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa in Carlsbad, California ABV: 9.5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? If looking for the best winter wheat beer, look no further than High Point Ramstein Winter Wheat. I’ve had it once and it has notes of spices, caramel, and chocolate richness. The only downside is that it is difficult to find. Anchor Winter Wheat Mark Phelan, beverage director at 16″ On Center in Chicago ABV: 7% Average Price: $15 for a six-pack Why This Beer? It’s the first winter wheat beer I ever had, so it’s more of a sentimental choice, but I can’t help but order Anchor Winter Wheat whenever I see it in the winter months. It’s nutty with hints of dark fruit but finishes clean.

I also love that some of the wheat used in brewing is sourced from a biodynamic farmer near the brewery. Funky Buddha Floridian Marla White, lead bartender at Lona Cocina & Tequileria in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sometimes in the middle of winter, you need to be reminded that sunshine is soon to come and that is exactly was Funky Buddha Brewery accomplished with their German-style wheat beer, Floridian. The aromas of bananas and grapefruit will make you want to fly south for the winter and try the Floridian in the sunshine state itself. Blue Moon Belgian White Federico Doldi, bartender at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City ABV: 5.4% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? My favorite winter wheat beer is definitely Blue Moon Belgian White. The grain bill for Blue Moon includes malted barley, white wheat, orange peel, coriander, and oats. Add a slice of citrus (likely an orange slice) for a rich flavor. Weihenstephaner Vitus Lee Noble, lead mixologist at Art in the Age in Philadelphia ABV: 7.7% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Weihenstephaner Vitus is my all-time favorite in this category. Not just for the flavor, but I literally paid my rent with that beer for a few winters by upselling it behind the bar. As a Weizenbock or a strong wheat bock, it’s everything I love about a German wheat beer condensed into a tighter package with banana bread, spice, clove-ish yeast notes.

Kasteel Winter Zach Wilks, bartender at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel, Indiana ABV: 11% Average Price: $11 for a 22-ounce bottle Why This Beer? I have to go to Belgian for this one. I love Kasteel Winter from Ingelmunster, Belgium. It’s a Belgian strong ale but its big, wheaty, vanilla notes make this a go-to for winter imbibing. UFO Winter Blonde Cassie Stockbridge, bartender at Lobby Bar at The Godfrey Hotel in Boston ABV: 4.9% Average Price: $13 for a six-pack Why This Beer? UFO creates a Winter Blonde that hits out of the park. This Massachusetts-made American wheat ale has the perfect balance of subtle vanilla sweetness and hints of cold brew coffee. There’s nothing more satisfying than cracking open one of their crisp beers on a bone-chilling winter day.