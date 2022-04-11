To say that there are a lot of IPAs on the market is a ridiculous understatement. With the total number of breweries in the US hovering around 9,000, there are likely way more craft IPAs available than any drinker could ever try. Even if you quit your job (or stole mine!) and made it your goal to try every single one of these beers. It’s just not possible. Maybe, instead of chasing the best IPAs from coast to coast, just try a few each month, with a little help from yours truly and some stone-cold experts. Our collective of craft beer pros was gracious enough to share their picks for the one IPA they wish more people talked about. Note: These aren’t the most underrated beers — some of them are quite popular. But the brewers and beer aficionados we polled said these IPAs don’t get talked about as much as they should. Keep scrolling to check out all of their picks so you can add them to your list. Atlas Ponzi Jeff Hancock, co-founder, and brewmaster of DC Brau in Washington, DC ABV: 7.3%

Average Price: $12.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I’d have to say the Atlas Brew Works Ponzi West Coast Style IPA. The hop combination of Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Mandarina Bavaria, and Amarillo hops that are laid atop a subtle malt base makes this one a killer. It’s also a year-round offering from the brewery, so no waiting for a seasonal release.

Ska Modus Hoperandi Chris Bell, founder of Call to Arms Brewing in Denver ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Modus Hoperandi by Ska Brewing. This is one of those old-school IPA’s that I think gets lost in the fray with all of the new fruited, milkshake, sour dry-hopped & New England IPAs. Not that those aren’t great, but this is a classic and one that always is fresh in Colorado. It’s a great mix of citrus and pine and really brings back a lot of great memories of when craft beer was still in its infancy. Everyone who’s anyone has a favorite West Coast-style IPA. And that one is certainly one of mine. pFriem IPA Mark Hughes, specialty brewing manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California ABV: 7.2%

Average Price: $7.99 for 500ml bottle Why This Beer? Pfriem IPA is a can’t miss beer. Like all beers from Pfriem, it deserves a ton of respect. Their annual offering is a nod to the heritage of Northwest brewing and a time when beers did not need gimmicks to be enjoyed. Brewed with Chinook, Mosaic, and Citra hops, it’s loaded with citrus flavors and caramel malts. Red Hook Big Ballard Greg Deuhs, director of brewing, batching, and quality at Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, Wisconsin ABV: 8.6%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Red Hook Big Ballard. It’s really an easy-going West Coast IPA. If I remember right, it’s 45 IBUs [Actually, it’s 73!]. It’s good because it not only has the hop character, but it also has malt character. Hoppy, malt, and slightly bitter. It’s a classic West Coast IPA.

Sena Farm Diagonal Stride Zach Fowle, advanced Cicerone™ and head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix ABV: 6.2%

Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? People should talk more about Sena Farm Brewery in general, but Diagonal Stride—their IPA dry-hopped with Vic Secret, Sabro, and Mosaic—deserves endless praise. The blend of hops results in a flavor that shifts between Fruit Stripe gum, melons, and tropical fruits, with just a hint of mint at the finish. Sierra Nevada Celebration Chris Collier, brewer at Biggerstaff Brewing in Atlanta ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $4.99 for a 12-ounce can Why This Beer? Sierra Nevada Celebration is a seasonal fresh hop West Coast IPA that might not be on a lot of people’s radar, although it has been a perennial since 1981. Fresh Cascade and Centennial hops give this beer solid citrus and pine flavors supported by a slightly caramelized malty backbone. Maine Beer Dinner Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston ABV: 8.2%

Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Maine Beer Co Dinner. While many people talk about its counterpart Lunch, Dinner had a brief moment in the sun years ago, before the NEIPA craze really took off. I think people forget just how good this beer is. With a huge hop nose with notes of pineapple, guava, and melon balanced with a slightly sweet malt body, this beer sneakily continues to be one of the best DIPAs money can buy.

Worthington’s White Shield Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Beer in Boston ABV: 5.6%

Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Worthington White Shield is my pick. The IPA style has moved so far away from its original form that I wish people would do a bit of a reset and talk more about original versions, like Worthington’s White Shield. Originally brewed in Burton upon Trent and shipped over to British troops stationed in India in the 19th century, now only available in bottles in the UK, it’s still worth a sip. You’ll find it has a full malt profile and is hopped much lighter than American versions of the style. Civil Society Fresh Marshall Hendrickson, co-founder and head of brewing operations at Veza Sur Brewing in Miami ABV: 6.2%

Average Price: $18.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Civil Society Fresh. This has always been one of my favorite IPAs. It’s always so juicy, loaded with citrusy hop flavor and aroma. I know Fresh gets a lot of love in South Florida, but I think it’s one of the best IPAs I’ve ever had. The label art is super rad as well.