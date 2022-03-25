There’s no disputing the appeal of the IPA. While the lager is by far the most consumed beer in the world (by far), it’s difficult to argue the hold the IPA has on the craft beer world. With various styles, including the West Coast IPA, New England IPA, milkshake IPA, and various other types and offshoots, this hoppy, piney, sometimes (in the case of West Coast IPAs) aggressively bitter, sometimes fruity, juicy, and hazy (in the case of New England IPAs) beer style has a place on every craft brewery’s menu from Anchorage to St. Augustine. But with so many to choose from, it can seem daunting to pick just one. When trying to help pick the right IPA for a guest, Heather Buelna, head bartender at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay in San Diego, first asks a few questions about their palate. “It largely depends on the context clues I am getting from the guest,” Buelna explains. “If they are new to IPAs and that is what is leading to their indecision, I always steer them to beers like Stone IPA. It’s not overly aggressive with its hops and has such a nice, light balance of flavors — so it feels like a safe choice.” Since all drinkers are different, we asked a handful of notable bartenders to tell us the one IPA they always suggest for indecisive drinkers. Keep reading to see all of their picks.

War Pigs Foggy Haze Charles Bement, sommelier and beverage director of B. Hospitality in Chicago ABV: 6.8% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? War Pigs is an off-shoot of 3 Floyds Brewing, a staple in pale ale production. Though my first recommendation for pale ale would be 3 Floyd’s Zombie Dust American pale ale, which I think is the quintessential pale ale and offers something for everyone. War Pigs contains a lot of the juiciness that pale ale fans enjoy while having just a little more bitter punch to it that is more unique to IPA drinkers. War Pigs IPA is very smooth and clean on the palate too. Revolution Anti Hero Kristan Arnold, bartender at Elgin Public House in Elgin, Illinois ABV: 6.7% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Revolution Anti Hero is always a solid choice. It has a crisp hop flavor that is great for people who aren’t sure what they want. It also pairs nicely with a wide variety of food. This is the one hoppy and balanced beer I always steer drinkers towards. Founders All Day IPA Andrew Guerin, bartender at Bourbon O Bar in New Orleans ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $8.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Founders All Day IPA is an easy-drinking session IPA. The characteristics of an IPA are all there, but they come in softer. It’s a great IPA for those new to the style, or the regular IPA drinker just needing something to quench their thirst.

Modern Times Orderville Heather Buelna, head bartender at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay in San Diego ABV: 7.2% Average Price: $12 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? If the guest seems a bit more adventurous and seems to know that they enjoy the IPA style, I will lead them toward a great local selection, the Modern Times Orderville Hazy. This is a hop-forward beer, which some might find overpowering. But, to an IPA drinker, the unique combination of light and dark hops really creates a complex and aromatic beer drinking experience. If they seem up for it, I am happy to lead the way there. Elysian Space Dust Daniel Yang, lead bartender at Electra Cocktail Club in Las Vegas ABV: 8.2% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? My go-to is Elysian’s Space Dust IPA because, honestly, it’s just a genuinely easy to access IPA for those looking to jump in. Sitting at 73 IBU, this refreshing IPA offers notes of citrus and mango while still having a solid dry finish. It’s hard to beat. Lagunitas Daytime Evan Hosaka, lead bartender at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar in Las Vegas ABV: 4% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Lagunitas Daytime IPA is a winner. You can have one while you make up your mind. It’s so hoppy and refreshing. It’s only four percent ABV and low in calories so it doesn’t fill you up before you make up your mind. Plus, it’s a fairly flavorful, easy-drinking beer. You’ll probably just order another one. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Lily Van Duyn, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida ABV: 6.7% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing IPA is always my go-to. Dry-hopped and less filtered, this IPA has a fruit-forward flavor that is both refreshing and subtle. It’s juicy, hazy, and delicious. There’s a reason it always tops list for best hazy IPAs.



Black Hammer Justin Case Mariza Sabino, general manager at Dirty Habit in San Francisco ABV: 5% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Hands down, a session IPA. They’re nice and light, the hops aren’t overpowering, and it’s approachable in cool and warm weather. We’ve been pouring Black Hammer’s Justin Case Coconut Session IPA. It’s not too hoppy, but just enough so you know it’s an IPA. It has a lower ABV so they’re easy to throw back while you’re hanging out with friends. Wendlandt Mexi Hazy IPA Stephen Ohalloran, bar manager at Camino Riviera in San Diego ABV: 6.3% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Wendlandt Mexi Hazy IPA is not quite as bitter as West Coast IPA and is easy to drink with fruity flavors. It’s also not as dry as some IPA options out there. It’s a very well-balanced and complex IPA. Harland India Pale Whale Claire Sexton, bar manager at Kettner Exchange in San Diego ABV: 6% Average Price: $15 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Harland India Pale Whale is my personal favorite. It’s not too heavy or over-hopped. It’s just a classic West Coast IPA that’s delicious and refreshing. Tree House Green IPA Subhash Sankar, head mixologist at Alaia Belize in San Pedro Town, Belize ABV: 7.6% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Tree House Green IPA is my pick. This Double IPA is created with a massive kettle charge of Australian and American hops. It opens in the glass with huge notes of ripe pineapple. There’s a nice smoothness to this beer with fresh-cut pineapple stewed in pineapple juice and topped with candied pineapple. The malt backbone is chewy and substantial while the bitterness is dangerously smooth. Then there’s even more fruity notes of pineapple, mango, and assorted tropical fruit.