The West Coast IPA is probably best known for its amped-up and sometimes abrasive hop aroma and flavor, which can be aggressively bitter, dank, and resinous (sometimes so much so that it tastes like bong resin). It’s a love-it-or-hate-it type of beer. Still, it’s one of the most popular craft beer styles in America.

As with any beer style these days, there are countless overrated West Coast IPAs out there that seem to get all the acclaim, press, and love, even when others might be more deserving. So instead of simply writing about the highly-touted (and already well-established) West Coast IPAs, we thought we’d give some underrated brews their due. To find these gems, we asked a few notable craft brewers, beer experts, and brewing professionals to tell us their favorite underrated West Coast IPAs. Their picks ran the gamut from lesser-known upstarts to household names that just don’t get the respect they deserve.

Port Brewing Wipeout IPA

Rob Day, senior director of marketing for Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts

ABV: 7%

Average Price: $5 for a 22-ounce bottle

Why This Beer?

Port Brewing Wipeout is a very underrated West Coast IPA. It’s brewed with big alpha acid hops from the home of the style. This beer hits every time with its bitter piney and citrusy flavor. It’s definitely a beer to try if you enjoy the style.

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

Luis G. Brignoni, founder of Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami

ABV: 7.3%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

The most underrated West Coast IPA actually comes from the East Coast and that happens to be Pernicious IPA from Wicked Weed Brewing. It has a fairly straightforward malt profile which allows the hops to really shine. The big citrus and pine flavors are what do it for me.