A session IPA might be the all-time best style to offer you an early spring break from darker, maltier beers after a long winter. These brews really lean into the lighter aspects of IPAs ,while still holding onto the bigger hop flavor profiles. This subset of the larger IPA universe are the sorts of beers you’ll continue drinking straight into the scorching summer months — especially since these beers are generally five percent or lower (which is what makes them “sessionable”). Session IPAs, specifically, are lighter and less filling than a majority of other IPA styles and tend to be balanced and a little less bitter, while still having a bit of a floral, hop bite. The thing is, this all varies massively depending on the brewer’s whims. Some session IPAs might be bigger hop bombs than your average pale ale while others might lean more into the malts. It’s a crapshoot out there when it comes to nailing down a clear throughline. The subtle, refreshing, balance of malt and hops and easy drinkability makes the session IPA a great choice for a blind taste test. There are quite a few on the market and many of them are very similar. What better way to finally find out which session IPA stands tall among them? Today I’m drinking: Societe The Coachman IPA

Lost Nation Lost Galaxy

Odell Good Behavior IPA

Green Flash Saturhaze IPA

Revolution Every Day Hero IPA

Founders All Day IPA

Drake’s Kick Back IPA

Lagunitas Daytime IPA Let’s get our session on! Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Wow, this beer has a lot going on in its nose. There were notes of mango, guava, and tropical fruits, bread-like malts, wet grass, citrus zest, and dank resin. Sipping it revealed a slightly juicy, hazy beer with hints of biscuit malts, sweet caramel, wet grass, mango, passion fruit, and slightly bitter pine. It’s obviously low in alcohol but should still appeal to hazy IPA fans. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found aromas of lemon curd, wet grass, ripe peach, pineapple, and slight, floral hops. The palate is loaded with dank, resinous hops, grapefruit, tangerine, caramel malts, and gentle, pleasing hop bitterness at the finish. Overall, this is a very complex, flavorful session IPA.

Taste 3 Tasting Notes: This beer definitely smells more like an IPA than some of the beers on this list. There is a distinct pine aroma with a little citrus zest and floral hops. That’s where it starts and that’s where it ends. Sipping it didn’t reveal much more flavor. There are flavors of resinous pine, grapefruit, tangerine, and some bready malts. A decent, albeit muted session IPA. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: A complex nose of citrus zest, wet grass, ripe pineapple, and slight pine met me before my first sip. Then after taking a drink, it moved into notes of tangerine, caramelized pineapple, wet grass, peach, bready malts, and maybe a hint of melon. The finish was light and fruity with just the right amount of hop bitterness. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: There’s not much going on with this beer’s nose. There are slight aromas of wet grass and some floral hops, but not much else. The palate is very watery and borders on fizzy water with some light bready malts, floral, piney hops, and a slightly fruity flavor. From my notes: “It does its job but does it without adding much excitement.”

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: A tropical bounty awaits your nostrils when you nose this beer. There are scents of ripe pineapple, mango, tangerine, honeydew melon, bready malts, and slightly dank pine resin. Sipping it brought forth notes of guava, mango, passion fruit, pineapple, citrus zest, lemongrass, and biscuit-like malts. The finish is slightly bitter and memorable. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: There are a lot of aromas intermingling in this beer’s nose. I found ripe pineapple, honeydew melon, mango, tangerine, pine needs, and caramel malts. On the palate, I found more juicy pineapple, melon, various other tropical fruit flavors, orange peel, lime, slightly resinous pine, and light pale malts. All in all, it’s a surprisingly complex and well-balanced session IPA.