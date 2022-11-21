The craft beer world in the US has exploded over the past decade. But beer drinkers still aren’t shying away from cheap, easy-to-find, grocery store lagers. Sure, beer geeks might go crazy about their local microbrewery’s fruited sour, milkshake IPA, or barrel-aged stout. But walk into any grocery store from Olympia to Orlando and you’ll find the coolers filled with bargain-priced lagers — people drink them and occassionally even like them! Since the holidays are upon us and gatherings are a pretty sure bet, the time is right to find a few great, easy-drinking lagers to bring to get-togethers. That’s why I decided to blindly nose and taste eight of the most popular, cheap lagers available pretty much anywhere. Keep scrolling to see how everything turned out.

Here’s the lineup: Corona Extra

Coors Light

Bud Light

Miller High Life

Natural Light

Busch

Heineken

Pabst Blue Ribbon Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: This beer smells kind of skunky. There are also notes of wet grass and cereal grains. Maybe a little citrus and floral aroma as well. The palate is a mix of skunk and sweetness with more earthy, herbal hops and sweet, caramel malts, and corny sugar. The finish is dry, crisp, and refreshing. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: This beer starts with a nose of bready malts, cereal grains, and citrus. That’s it and it’s all fairly muted. I had to try really hard to find anything. The palate is really sweet and sugary with just a little bitterness at the end. It doesn’t really taste like much. It’s the epitome of barely yellow, fizzy water. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Aromas of sugary sweetness, corn, cereal grains, and wet grass greet you before your first sip. The palate continues this trend. There’s a ton of sugary sweetness right off the bat as well as sweet corn, cereal grains, and herbal, grassy malts. There’s no bitterness whatsoever. This beer is sweet on sweet. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Sweet corn, caramel malts, honey, lemongrass, and slight earthy, grassy hops are prevalent on the nose. The palate is centered on flavors like corn sweetness, bready malts, honey, citrus peels, cereal grains, and slightly bitter, floral hops. It has a nice mix of malt sweetness, corn, and piney hops. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Notable aromas include sweet corn, cereal grains, caramel malts, and floral, herbal hops. Drinking it reveals a mix of sweetness and hops with sweet corn, toffee, citrus peels, and earthy, herbal hops making an appearance. The finish is dry, sweet, and leaves you wanting more.

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: The nose is sweet malts, cereal grains, corn, and nothing else discernable. It’s surprisingly fizzy for a beer. It tasted more like a malty, slightly hoppy hard seltzer or flavored sparkling water than an actual beer. It’s borderline flavorless. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Sweet corn, cereal grains, wet grass, caramel, and floral, herbal, earthy hops were the overwhelming aromas on the nose. Sipping it revealed corn syrup sweetness, honey, citrus peels, and more earthy, herbal hops. The finish is crisp, sweet, and thirst-quenching. Not overly exciting, but it does its job. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Sweet corn, sugar, citrus, and slightly bitter hops are found on the nose. Honestly, I couldn’t find anything else to mention. The palate continues this trend with sugary sweetness, sweet corn, cereal grains, and light citrus taking center stage. It’s fairly water and fizzy but refreshing. Part 2: The Ranking