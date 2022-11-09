What is a guilty pleasure? By definition, a guilty pleasure is anything (movie, TV show, song, food, drink) that you enjoy even though it might not be seen as high-quality by the masses. Or the enjoyment of something that makes others want to “guilt” you — Taco Bell, perhaps. Or In-n-Out. Today, we’re most interested in guilty pleasure beers. You know, the beer you love that you might not talk about as much as the barrel-aged bangers everyone else is fawning over. While we could write a whole story describing our favorite guilt pleasure beers (we throw back light lagers summer long), we figured we’d let the professionals in on the fun. We asked a handful of well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their favorite guilty pleasure beers. Keep reading to see if any of your picks made the list. Miller High Life Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Brewing in Richmond, California ABV: 4.6% Average Price: $6.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? It had been a minute, but I just had one last night. It was a Miller High Life. Smooth, drinkable, clean, and refreshing. Honestly, this is the experience we aspire to. And that iconic branding and tagline. The Champagne of Beers? I’m not feeling guilty at all. Would you?

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Amy Cartwright, co-founder of Independence Brewing in Austin, Texas ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $11.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? I love a good Pale Ale. And while it might not seem like a guilty pleasure, I can’t get enough of beers like 3 Floyds Zombie Dust, Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue, or Half Acre Daisy Cutter. I love full, fresh citrus flavor and aroma with a little danky bitterness for balance delivered with a dry, crisp finish. If I had to pick one, it would be Daisy Cutter with its bold citrus, tropical fruits, and resinous pine. Corona Extra Phil Markowski, brewmaster at Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford, Connecticut ABV: 4.6% Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? A Mexican lager fits that bill for me. I like any number of craft-brewed versions, but I have to give a nod to the best known, Corona Extra. I find it ultra clean and refreshing with a surprising amount of hop flavor and aroma compared to others in that arena. It’s consistent and reliable and let’s face it, that’s not easy to do. Highwater Campfire Stout Aaron Halecky, brewmaster at Great Basin Taps & Tanks in Reno, Nevada ABV: 6.5% Average Price: $7.99 for a 22-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Campfire Stout from Highwater Brewing. I’m not really a sweets guy, but the nostalgia of eating a s’more that you just assembled using the marshmallow that you perfectly roasted yourself over the campfire that lies before you really does the trick for me. This beer absolutely nails the flavors. Especially the burnt sugar taste of a marshmallow that actually has been toasted over a campfire. You could make a marshmallow in the microwave but that ain’t it. Narragansett Lager Katie Beaucage, brewer at Allagash Brewing in Portland, Maine ABV: 5% Average Price: $6.99 for a six-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Underrated, but an absolute go-to of mine, is Narragansett Lager. A staple New England brew, it’s super crispy and refreshing. It’s always consistent, and mighty affordable. It also doesn’t hurt that they have an absolute badass female head brewer. Bud Light Enrique Vittorino, brand manager at Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami ABV: 4.2% Average Price: $6.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I like to support live music endeavors. Depending on the venue, you don’t get many options. It’s not a guilty pleasure as such, but I suppose whenever I order a Bud Light without hesitation, some of my friends could react in a dramatic way. What makes it great? I think it’s drinkability and availability for the occasion. It’s all about context.

Coors Banquet Ryan Joy, lead brewer at Green Flash Brewing Company in San Diego ABV: 5% Average Price: $6.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Being born and raised in Colorado, it would be hard for me to say anything other than Coors Banquet. You can get it just about anywhere, but it tastes the best right from a cooler full of ice on a cool evening by a campfire. It’s an aptly named beer since it’s the kind of beer you want to pair with a hearty meal or just drink while you sit in a lawn chair outside on a nice night. Miller Lite Ian Brown, head brewer at Biggerstaff Brewing in Atlanta ABV: 4.2% Average Price: $6.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? My guilty pleasure is usually Miller Light. That stuff is just too refreshing. When it comes to light beers, some are more flavorful than others. Miller Lite is low in calories and alcohol content, but high in crisp, sweet, easy-drinking flavor. Why would you even feel guilty drinking a simple, no-frills beer like this? Genesee Cream Ale Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 5.1% Average Price: $10.99 for a twelve-pack Why This Beer? Genesee Cream Ale is my guilty pleasure beer. I think this is what people are talking about when they say they love Banquet or PBR or Yuengling (I don’t love any of those). It’s just a sort of “whatever” beer for many, but I grab a fresh pack of Genesee from time to time when I see it, and it really hits the spot. It’s malty, slightly sweet, and highly refreshing any time of year. What’s not to love?