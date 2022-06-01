WHY SOUTH AFRICA? South Africa simply has it all. Beautiful weather, numerous beaches, great food, breath-taking safari experiences, and friendly people! It’s hard not to fall in love with this country! Also, you can’t get bored there as there are many activities from hiking, surfing, horse riding on the coast to trekking in the bush! Therefore, it’s a must-visit country, especially for those who want to unwind, enjoy incredible views and escape the hectic lifestyle. What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in South Africa? Every visitor needs to feel the wild side of South Africa and spend a night in the bush. One of my favorite experiences was a sleep-out under the stars in a tree-house, right under the strikingly beautiful sheer cliffs of the Waterberg in Marataba. An elephant visited me in the middle of the night and two lions roaring just at the bottom of the tree woke me up at 2 am. These are unforgettable moments that everyone should have. However, if you are in Capetown, then you should definitely meet the penguins at Boulders beach. The ancient granite boulders protect it from the wind and large waves, making it ideal for swimming. If you want to get up close and personal with the penguins, make your way to Foxy Beach. Just don’t get too close – those beaks are razor sharp South African city with the best food scene? I really like the food scene of Cape Town. There are lots of little cafes and bistros all over the place, many of them serving excellent fresh seafood — some situated right at the beach with a beautiful view. I would suggest trying the Cousins Trattoria, an excellent authentic Italian cuisine. My favorite meal was their signature dish, Tagliolini tossed in a wheel of Parmigiano.

There are also numerous excellent restaurants for those who enjoy haute cuisine and a classy dinner. My personal favorite in Cape Town is La Colombe, a Michelin Star restaurant. The tuna dish is legendary and the passion fruit curry is one of the most memorable dishes I’ve had on a tasting menu. Best South African location for spending time in nature? Bloubergstrand Beach has spectacular views of Table Mountain and the coastline. It’s the perfect spot to go for a stroll and to watch the sunset. It’s also an excellent location for surfers and kite surfers. Best outdoor excursion or adventure activity to do in South Africa? Personally, my favorite outdoor activity is horseback riding on Noordhoek Beach. A stretched white sandy beach as far as the eye can see. Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful and tranquil! Magnificent ride on the beach with well-controlled horses. It’s also perfect for a stroll. Coolest hotel or place to stay? It’s difficult to mention only one place as South Africa has so many places oozing beauty. If you’re in Cape Town, Villa Obsidian and Llandudno Rock Villa are by far my favorite two places to stay. Rented through CapeConcierge, Villa Obsidian is located in Clifton, my favorite area in Cape Town. The villa is just a few steps from the beach and has the most spectacular view of the twelve apostles.