These days, it’s hard to know if certain travel destinations are as beautiful in real life as they appear on your Instagram feed. Is it the editing and perfectly posed angles that inspire your wanderlust or is the destination actually as exciting as it looks? According to Kara Del Toro, a model and social media sensation with more than 4.1 million followers, Tulum is one place that’s truly worth the hype. “Tulum is very addicting,” she says. “You can’t go just once, you’re going to want to go at least a few times — I’ve met some of the nicest people there and always have the best times.” Del Toro’s career has brought her to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations — Borneo, Morocco, Thailand, Turks and Caicos, Positano, Colombia… it’s a hell of a list — but Tulum continues to reign as her number one travel destination recommendation. Naturally, when we heard that we wanted to know why. From exploring the Mayan jungle to snacking on açaí bowls between beach trips to swimming through underground caves, we asked Del Toro to break down her favorite Tulum hotspots and must-do excursions below.



WHY TULUM? Tulum holds a special place in my heart and I’ve been many times. It has this super cool organic, eco vibe that I haven’t seen anywhere else (a lot of the hotels are actually entirely self-sufficient and very eco-conscious). It’s a very magnetic place. The beaches, food, music, the people, and the history there are a few of the reasons I love Tulum so much. You won’t find big resorts or skyscrapers, most of the hotels are boutique-style, and that makes it all the more appealing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulum Mexico (@tulum) What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Tulum? I’ve only done it once, but I think every first-timer should take a trip to visit the Mayan Ruins. There’s so much ancient history and beautiful architecture there. They are located on a cliff overlooking the ocean with access to an amazing beach. It’s something everyone should see at least once. Where to get the absolute best food? Let me start by saying, I am convinced you can’t go wrong with the food in Tulum. Everything I’ve tried there has been delicious — the tacos, pizza, and smoothies have all been amazing. I always stop at the little hole-in-the-wall places and you really can’t go wrong, but some of my favorite places to eat are Gitano, which has a great vibe and outdoor area, modern Mexican cuisine, and a wide range of fruity drinks, and Matcha Mama.