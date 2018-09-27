Amazon’s New Store In NYC Only Sells Four Star Products

Amazon

It’s been widely-accepted that customers are more inclined to rate items they buy online if they’re crappy. Had a bad experience? Get on the site and give the item/site/venue a terrible rating to get some sort of revenge. Well, those ratings might mean more now than they ever have before — especially on Amazon.com, as the company announced on their blog that their new store, appropriately named Amazon 4-Star, will only stock items that customers have rated four stars or above, on average, and is a top seller, new, and trending on Amazon.com.

The idea is that the store will be a “direct reflection” of its customers, taking customer reviews to a new level by literally only featuring products that have been, in a way, crowdsourced through ratings. So far, the average rating of all the products in the store is a 4.4. The store is set up to mimic the site, with sections for “Most-Wished-For” items that have most frequently been added to Amazon.com Wish Lists, “Trending Around NYC,” with items that people in the area are buying most frequently, as well as “Frequently Bought Together” and “Amazon Exclusives.”

Customers are essentially shopping in a real-life website, but this time, you get to see items before you order/buy.