If you only imbibe big-name gins and you take a moment to think of the country where most of your favorite gin is produced, the answer might be England or even Scotland. It’s probably not the U.S., and that’s a shame. With the rise of craft distilling in recent years, there are countless lesser-known, high-quality gins being produced all over the country from Spokane to St. Petersburg, FLA. Today, take a step or two back from your usual mass-produced, popular gins and try one of these lesser-known American brands. These juniper and botanical bombs might not have the name recognition of the huge brands (although you’ve surely heard of some of these), but you’ll be very happy to add any of these gems to your liquor cabinet or bar cart. To find them, we turned to the professionals who spend their days mixing drinks behind a bar. We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us the American-made gins that deserve more attention. Keep scrolling to see them all. Bluecoat Barrel-Finished Joshua Scheid, beverage manager at Rex at the Royal in Philadelphia ABV: 47% Average Price: $36

The Gin: Even before moving to Philadelphia, Bluecoat American Dry Gin has been one of my favorite cocktail spirits. Recently, I’ve fallen in love with their Barrel-Finished expression, which takes their gin and aged it in new American oak for around eight months. With Bluecoat’s signature blend of American citrus peels, the aging highlights the delicate side of the botanicals, making a barrel-aged gin that is in turn rich and ethereal. It’s perfect for spring and summer cocktails, or sipping neat on my fire escape waiting for rain. Tasting Notes: Bluecoat’s uniquely cheerful botanical profile continues to shine, tempered now with a knowing depth of gently caramelized grapefruit peel and fragrant wood. It’s fantastic in a Negroni (especially with earthier vermouth), and it really shines in a Martinez. St. George Terroir Gin Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director at Good Lion Hospitality in Santa Barbara, California ABV: 45% Average Price: $30 The Gin: We are big fans of distiller Lance Winters at St. George Spirits in Alameda, California. His gin portfolio is incredible, and a true expression of Northern California terroir is expressed in their St. George Terroir Gin. Tasting Notes: The gin tastes like a No Cal coastal forest, and that’s a good thing. Notes of Douglas fir, toasted coriander, coastal sage, and light citrus make for a gin that is equally at home in a Spanish-style gin and tonic (throw in some rosemary) or enjoyed on the rocks.

Neversink Gin Keith Meicher, beverage director at Sepia in Chicago ABV: 43% Average Price: $45 The Gin: One American-made gin that deserves much more attention is Neversink out of New York. It’s an apple-based gin, which in itself is compelling, and the botanicals used in the distillate are chosen by how well they complement that apple base. Tasting Notes: On the palate, I get a lot of cinnamon, cardamom, and elderflower. It’s a delicious gin that’s great neat or mixed into your favorite cocktail. Barr Hill Gin Danmy Nguyen, bartender at The Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 45% Average Price: $40

The Gin: Barr Hill Gin from Vermont is a unique product that is made in small batches. Raw honey is added after distillation giving the spirit a unique blossom note. Use this gin for the best bee knees you’ll ever have. Tasting Notes: Juniper, pine, wildflowers, and spices are tempered by the addition of honey sweetness. It’s a truly unique gin that deserves your attention. Perry’s Tot Navy Strength Gin Thomas Muscolino, director of beverage innovation at Landmark Hospitality in Plainfield, New Jersey ABV: 57% Average Price: $30 The Gin: Perry’s Tot Navy Strength Gin from the New York Distilling Company is my pick. This gin was developed in collaboration with Simon Ford. At 57% ABV, it shines beautifully in cocktails like a Negroni or last word. Tasting Notes: Juniper forward with a touch of sweetness from the wildflower honey from upstate New York, it finishes with some notes of citrus and cinnamon.

District Made Ivy City Gin Alex Taylor, lead bartender at Via Sophia By The Sea in Bethany Beach, Delaware ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Gin: While there are a lot of great American-made gins, District Made Ivy City Gin is a fantastic expression worthy of consideration. Full-bodied and 80 proof, Ivy City Gin holds its own in the world of cocktails adding nuanced spice-forward layering in a Southside or by adding depth to the raspberry-laced floradora. Make sure to sample their Barrel Rested Ivy City Gin which spends six months in new American oak and ex-bourbon barrels highlighting the spiced botanicals and makes a killer Negroni. Tasting Notes: With the juniper characteristics slightly subdued in relation to the classic London dry style, the rye-forward mash bill is almost creamy and complements the spice-forward botanicals including grains of paradise, allspice, and spice bush. The aromatics are wonderful with underlying green notes and a lovely hint of bright citrus and lemon verbena. Letherbee Gin Autumnal Release Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 48% Average Price: $45

The Gin: Letherbee makes wonderful gins. They release limited edition gins using different techniques for a unique twist on their original formula. Their 2021 Autumnal release has bergamot and cacao nib that makes for an amazing negroni and their 2023 edition is rested in two different French oak barrels. Tasting Notes: This gives it big round toasted notes that work quite well with almond and bright flavors. Try it in a Saturn cocktail with passion fruit, orgeat, falernum, and fresh lemon juice. Wolf Point Florence Field Gin Mario Flores, beverage director at Maple & Ash in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $32 The Gin: Florence Field is definitely a gin that deserves more hype. It’s made by Wolf Point Distilling right here in Illinois and they do a great job highlighting key Chicago historical moments in their labels. Tasting Notes: The gin itself is very elegant and has nice floral flavors. It’s filled with fruit and citrus flavors as well as light spices. Koval Dry Gin Drew Russ, head bartender at Venteux in Chicago ABV: 47% Average Price: $38