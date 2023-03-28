To some, gin has a reputation for being a floral juniper bomb and not much else. People who love gin can’t get enough of it neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a classic gin and tonic, gin gimlet, or myriad other gin-based drinks. They love it for its botanical, floral, and earthy flavors. People who don’t like it think it tastes like someone poured a bowl of grandma’s potpourri into a neutral grain spirit and then shook it up and dumped it into a bottle.

While those rare few are entitled to their opinion, we feel bad for them because they’re missing out on some great, complex, flavorful gins.

Sure, juniper is the first (and sometimes dominant) flavor you’ll notice when you sip any gin. But, depending on the gin, there are seemingly countless other flavors like coriander, angelica root, orris root, licorice, orange peel, ginger, and even strange ingredients like sea kelp and Cascade hops.

The multi-layered, complex nature of a well-made gin got us thinking about the best sip we’ve ever had. And while we could regale you with random artisanal gins we’ve tried along the way, we figured we’d let someone else chime in. We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us the single best sip of gin they’ve ever had. Keep reading to see what they said.

Whitley Neill Original Dry Gin

Amanda Swanson, USBG president of Philadelphia and bartender at Parc in Philadelphia

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $28

The Gin:

Whitley Neill Original Dry Gin. So, I am actually (mildly) allergic to juniper, so I very seldom taste gins at all, let alone side by side, but a taste that sticks out in my memory was when I tasted Whitley Neill’s dry gin that uses baobab was one of their botanicals.

Tasting Notes:

It was soft and approachable and made me wish I could take a few more sips. Other flavors include lemon peels, orange zest, juniper, and cardamon.

Ewing Young Mianda’s Oregon Summer Gin

Augustina Elizabeth, bartender at SIM Golf in Portland, Oregon

ABV: 42%

Average Price: $38

The Gin:

Mianda’s Gin by Ewing Young Distillery in Oregon. This 84-proof, “western style gin” gets its bright, floral flavors from the addition of Italian juniper, Oregon-sourced hyssop, rosemary from the distillery’s farm, and even Cascade hops.

Tasting Notes:

This gin is floral with hints of orris root, cardamom, and juniper. It’s simply lovely. Perfect for sipping or mixing into your favorite drink.

Hendrick’s Gin

David Miller, beverage director at Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen in St. Louis

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $36

The Gin:

The best sip of gin for me was the sip that opened my mind up to a completely different approach to spirits. It was the early 2000’s and I was in my early 20s still figuring out what I wanted to do with my life. At the not-so-glamorous bar I was working at as a server, we started carrying this new product called Hendrick’s. I didn’t think much of it because, at the time, I had always thought of gin as ‘an old timer’s spirit’ and something that I didn’t particularly care for. We did a tasting, and I was shocked at how different this was than any other gin I had tried before.

Tasting Notes:

The cucumber and rose petals were forward, as the juniper had a more subdued role in the spirit, compared to what I was used to. It was then that I realized that I should be more open to different varieties, brands, and flavor profiles of not only gin but all spirits.

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

Sean Noddin, principal bartender at JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa, Florida

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $60

The Gin:

Monkey 47 is an exquisite gin. I fell in love with it at first sip. It hails from Germany’s Black Forest, aged in earthenware casks, and is cut with the Black Forest’s famous water. 47 botanicals including honey pomelo and blackberry? Sign me up.

Tasting Notes:

A bold palate of flavors includes rosemary, juniper berries, spruce tips, and cracked black pepper, among many more aromas and flavors.

Leopold’s Summer Gin

Justin Hay, bar manager at Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $40

The Gin:

Leopold’s Summer Gin is hands down my favorite gin to enjoy over rocks. The wild fermentation and blend of botanicals that grow at their facility are fun to see and honestly, the taste speaks for itself.

Tasting Notes:

As it’s not too juniper-forward, yet still contains those flavors. It’s definitely not only an easy gin for beginners, as I think one share will easily convert a newbie, as well as a gin that can still be enjoyed by seasoned drink lovers as well.

