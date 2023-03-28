To some, gin has a reputation for being a floral juniper bomb and not much else. People who love gin can’t get enough of it neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a classic gin and tonic, gin gimlet, or myriad other gin-based drinks. They love it for its botanical, floral, and earthy flavors. People who don’t like it think it tastes like someone poured a bowl of grandma’s potpourri into a neutral grain spirit and then shook it up and dumped it into a bottle.
While those rare few are entitled to their opinion, we feel bad for them because they’re missing out on some great, complex, flavorful gins.
Sure, juniper is the first (and sometimes dominant) flavor you’ll notice when you sip any gin. But, depending on the gin, there are seemingly countless other flavors like coriander, angelica root, orris root, licorice, orange peel, ginger, and even strange ingredients like sea kelp and Cascade hops.
The multi-layered, complex nature of a well-made gin got us thinking about the best sip we’ve ever had. And while we could regale you with random artisanal gins we’ve tried along the way, we figured we’d let someone else chime in. We asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us the single best sip of gin they’ve ever had. Keep reading to see what they said.
Whitley Neill Original Dry Gin
Amanda Swanson, USBG president of Philadelphia and bartender at Parc in Philadelphia
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $28
The Gin:
Whitley Neill Original Dry Gin. So, I am actually (mildly) allergic to juniper, so I very seldom taste gins at all, let alone side by side, but a taste that sticks out in my memory was when I tasted Whitley Neill’s dry gin that uses baobab was one of their botanicals.
Tasting Notes:
It was soft and approachable and made me wish I could take a few more sips. Other flavors include lemon peels, orange zest, juniper, and cardamon.
Ewing Young Mianda’s Oregon Summer Gin
Augustina Elizabeth, bartender at SIM Golf in Portland, Oregon
ABV: 42%
Average Price: $38
The Gin:
Mianda’s Gin by Ewing Young Distillery in Oregon. This 84-proof, “western style gin” gets its bright, floral flavors from the addition of Italian juniper, Oregon-sourced hyssop, rosemary from the distillery’s farm, and even Cascade hops.
Tasting Notes:
This gin is floral with hints of orris root, cardamom, and juniper. It’s simply lovely. Perfect for sipping or mixing into your favorite drink.
Hendrick’s Gin
David Miller, beverage director at Pennydrop Bar + Kitchen in St. Louis
ABV: 44%
Average Price: $36
The Gin:
The best sip of gin for me was the sip that opened my mind up to a completely different approach to spirits. It was the early 2000’s and I was in my early 20s still figuring out what I wanted to do with my life. At the not-so-glamorous bar I was working at as a server, we started carrying this new product called Hendrick’s. I didn’t think much of it because, at the time, I had always thought of gin as ‘an old timer’s spirit’ and something that I didn’t particularly care for. We did a tasting, and I was shocked at how different this was than any other gin I had tried before.
Tasting Notes:
The cucumber and rose petals were forward, as the juniper had a more subdued role in the spirit, compared to what I was used to. It was then that I realized that I should be more open to different varieties, brands, and flavor profiles of not only gin but all spirits.
Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
Sean Noddin, principal bartender at JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa, Florida
ABV: 47%
Average Price: $60
The Gin:
Monkey 47 is an exquisite gin. I fell in love with it at first sip. It hails from Germany’s Black Forest, aged in earthenware casks, and is cut with the Black Forest’s famous water. 47 botanicals including honey pomelo and blackberry? Sign me up.
Tasting Notes:
A bold palate of flavors includes rosemary, juniper berries, spruce tips, and cracked black pepper, among many more aromas and flavors.
Leopold’s Summer Gin
Justin Hay, bar manager at Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado
ABV: 47%
Average Price: $40
The Gin:
Leopold’s Summer Gin is hands down my favorite gin to enjoy over rocks. The wild fermentation and blend of botanicals that grow at their facility are fun to see and honestly, the taste speaks for itself.
Tasting Notes:
As it’s not too juniper-forward, yet still contains those flavors. It’s definitely not only an easy gin for beginners, as I think one share will easily convert a newbie, as well as a gin that can still be enjoyed by seasoned drink lovers as well.
Beehive Jackrabbit Gin
Kira Collings, bar manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $30
The Gin:
Jackrabbit Gin from Utah’s local Beehive Distillery is the best sip of gin I’ve ever had. This gin is made on a small batch, small scale, hand macerated, bottled, and labeled here in Salt Lake City. It also integrates well into cocktails. I love making a lavender gin sour with it.
Tasting Notes:
This gin has classic juniper flavors along with local sage showing off the region’s flavors, with bursts of floral, especially rose.
Gray Whale Gin
Alex Clark, lead bartender at Square 1682 in Philadelphia
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $35
The Gin:
The best sip of gin is Gray Whale gin. Created to pay tribute to the journey the gray whale makes up the Pacific coast. It’s made with ingredients found along this epic 12,000-mile journey.
Tasting Notes:
This gin is infused with botanicals from California and is very citrus-forward. The citrus aspect allows this gin to be smooth and complex at the same time. This product is in the same class as Hendrick’s and The Botanist.
Rabbit Hole Barrel Aged Gin
Andrew Bone, food and beverage manager at Deveraux in Chicago
ABV: 44.5%
Average Price: $33
The Gin:
Rabbit Hole Barrel Aged Gin is aged in rye barrels and is a fun one to try. I recommend it for the whiskey fan that wants to venture out or for a gin lover trying to enjoy a proper old fashion, this does the trick.
Tasting Notes:
It has all the tasting notes of a London dry gin. Particularly lemongrass, but you’ll get a smoother finish from the wood.
Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Gin
Donny Largotta, beverage director at Gansevoort Meatpacking in New York City
ABV: 47%
Average Price: $33
The Gin:
Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, hands down, is the best I’ve had. This London dry gin is infused with Spanish Fino lemons, mandarin oranges, and Navel oranges from Murica. It’s a citrus lover’s dream gin.
Tasting Notes:
It has the components of the original soft juniper undertones but with a masterfully balanced citrus that enhances its flavor profile. It’s truly remarkable.
Los Principe los Apostoles Mate Gin
Alex Cuper, beverage director at El Che Steakhouse & Bar in Chicago
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $35
The Gin:
Los Principe los Apostoles Mate Gin is my absolute favorite sip of Gin I have ever had. It is distilled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and distilled with mate and eucalyptus as the two major botanicals aside from the juniper.
Tasting Notes:
It is bright and refreshing and is so good neat, on the rocks, or simply used as the base for a delicious gin and tonic or any other classic gin-based cocktail.
Wonderbird Spirits Gin No. 61
Garth Poe, bar manager of Easy Bistro & Bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $48
The Gin:
One of my favorite gins that I have tasted in recent years is Wonderbird Spirits Gin No. 61 from Oxford, Mississippi. This gin is a jasmine rice distillate and the texture of it is so velvety and fantastic.
Tasting Notes:
This is subtle gin with soft hints of juniper and tons of brightness. It’s a gin that you should definitely seek out. You’ll be glad you did.
Letherbee Gin
Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago
ABV: 48%
Average Price: $30
The Gin:
We carry a Chicago-distilled gin called Letherbee that makes amazing martinis and cocktails in general. It’s one of my favorite sips of gin ever. It is non-chill filtered so it has a richer body than some other gins.
Tasting Notes:
When mixed in a drink, you get that slight louche/cloudy effect where you can actually see how rich the gin is. It’s also phenomenal in a gin and tonic.