With Halloween fast approaching, it’s time to get into the spooky spirit, which is why BACARDÍ and UPROXX have teamed up for Good Spirits, a campy series about Halloween traditions, lore, myths, and stories, featuring some of our favorite horror icons.

Our first guest is Terrifier scream queen Lauren LaVera, who sat down with us to talk about what she loves about acting in the horror genre, what draws her to Halloween, and how to throw the perfect party, from the decorations to the dance floor to the cocktail she likes to kick off the night with.

For LaVera, Halloween is all about embracing yourself, which is why the centerpiece of her party is a fogged-out dance floor where guests can express themselves fully uninhibited. In her case, that means tapping into her “female rage” with a spooky Ashnikko playlist. Honestly, that sounds like our kind of party! Leave it to a scream queen to throw the ultimate Halloween bash.

At the episode’s end, LaVera offers a toast to all of us: “Embrace yourself, love yourself, and have the best Halloween ever.”

Watch the first episode of Good Spirits above, and kick off the Halloween season the right way.