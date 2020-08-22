The Best Beers For Whiskey Fans, According To Bartenders

Since we just covered the best whiskeys for beer fans, we figured it was time to flip that script and cover the best beers for whiskey fans. It was easy to split the whiskeys for beer lovers into two groups: Whiskeys that were aged in beer barrels and whiskeys that simply pair well with a pint of beer. This exercise breaks down similarly. There are great lagers, pilsners, and other lighter beers that pair well with a glass of whiskey. Then there are all the beers that are aged in whiskey barrels. To help us figure out which ones you should drink, we asked a handful of bartenders for their input. Perhaps unsurprisingly the barrel-aged stout was a clear favorite amongst the whiskey fans. While Goose Island Bourbon County was the first. Still, there’s so much more beer out there for the whiskey lover. “Irish, Canadian, and American whiskeys all have very distinct, yet very different flavor profiles,” Anthony Aviles, the general manager of Jack Dusty in Sarasota, Florida, tells us. So which bottle you choose is absolutely dependent on the type of whiskey drinker you are. Luckily, there are countless barrel-aged beers, barley wines, and even brown ales perfect for any whiskey palate. Here’s what the bartenders picked.