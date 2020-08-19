Some things were just meant to be enjoyed together. Peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, Mario and Luigi… beer and whiskey? Just go with it. We’re talking about a nice pint of lager followed by a rich, malty, corn-sweet bourbon. That’s a combination we could enjoy every day of the week (if it were socially acceptable and healthy to do so). But while we’re all about pairing whiskey with beer, we’re also in the business of helping you become a better drinker. If you’re a person who enjoys beer and not whiskey, we want to find a way to get you on board with the distilled spirit. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best whiskeys for beer fans. In some cases, these are easy whiskeys to pair with beer. In others, they’re finished in beer barrels. Either way, if you’re not sold on the whiskey-beer relationship they’re sure to help you bridge the gap.