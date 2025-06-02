If you’re looking for a trip that blends Indiana Jones vibes with some island magic, Belize is your spot. Only a few hours’ flight from the United States—and the only Latin American country where English is the official language—it’s the perfect place to adventure.
Belize has it all: lush rainforests, waterfalls, and turquoise waters. Start your journey in the jungle, visiting ancient Mayan sites before hopping on a short flight or boat to Ambergris Caye or Caye Caulker for an entirely different vibe.
Belize proves you don’t have to choose between wild and chill. You can have it all with a side of Belizian rum, please. Here is how:
HOW TO TRAVEL TO BELIZE:
A great benefit of traveling to Belize is the easy availability of direct flights from nearly every primary market. Traveling from Denver was easy for me on a direct flight of only four hours – making it a perfect long weekend destination.
TRAVELING TO CAYO DISTRICT:
The Cayo District in Belize is known for its lush jungles, Mayan ruins, and outdoor adventures – and getting there is part of the adventure. Visitors can hop on a flight in Belize City to nearby San Ignacio or – as I did – drive just over two hours in a rental car or take a shuttle service.
WHERE TO STAY:
Hidden Valley Wilderness Lodge:
I’ve stayed at some truly incredible properties worldwide, but some immediately feel right – and Hidden Valley Wilderness Lodge is one of them. From the minute I entered the sprawling property, I knew I would be back – and that I’d be recommending it to everyone I knew.
The luxurious eco-lodge in the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve is a vast area of protected pine forests, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, spanning 7,200 acres of private reserve. It offers an exclusive retreat for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and travelers hoping to disconnect (but get some great Insta shots along the way).
WHAT TO DO:
Visit Mayan Site at Caracol:
For a dose of history and adventure, visit Caracol Mayan site, just a short drive away from Hidden Valley. One of the largest Maya cities in Belize, it is less crowded than other Mayan sites in the area as the road can be rough and has been under construction. Due to the road your best bet is to book a guided tour. The tour picked me up at Hidden Valley and took me through the impressive site, where visitors can explore towering pyramids, plazas, and ball courts. It was incredibly fascinating learning about the history of this once powerful city-state with knowledgeable local guides – a must when you are in the area.
Rio On Pools
One of the highlights from my time in Belize was a visit to Rio On Pools. This laid-back spot in Belize’s Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve is conveniently located on the road to Caracol and is perfect for cooling off after you explore there. The stunning natural granite pools are linked by little waterfalls where you can swim, splash, or just chill out enjoying the view and a picnic. Surrounded by lush forest, it’s a short hike to get there, making it a great mini adventure.
Activities at Hidden Valley:
If, or I should say when, I travel back to Belize and Hidden Valley Wilderness Lodge, I’d love to spend more time enjoying the property and activities offered there. Offering guided or self-guided hikes through the 7,200 nature reserve leading to scenic vistas, waterfalls, and an incredible diversity of flora and fauna – you could stay a week and not explore it all. I loved the time I spent lounging in the pool, and attending a traditional Mayan cooking class.
ISLAND HOPPING
HOW TO GET TO SAN PEDRO:
After your jungle adventure, head back to Belize City to hop a quick 15-minute flight to Ambergris Caye and San Pedro. I took Tropic Air, which operates frequent daily flights that offer stunning aerial views of the Caribbean Sea and the Belize Barrier Reef. Be sure to book tickets in advance, as flights can fill up, especially during peak travel seasons.
WHERE TO STAY:
The Phoenix Resort:
If you’re heading to San Pedro, and want a spot that screams luxury while still feeling like home, look no further than The Phoenix Resort. My two-bedroom suite felt like an oasis, complete with sweeping ocean views and a full kitchen that made it hard to leave (but why would I, with those sunsets?). The pool was the perfect mix of serene and social — with daily complimentary happy hours — and its location—just steps from San Pedro’s top spots—meant I could seamlessly switch from lounging to adventuring. Relaxation, meet convenience, with a side of paradise.
WHAT TO DO:
Snorkel
If you visit Belize and don’t snorkel or dive, were you really ever even there? Snorkeling in Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker offer some of the best underwater experiences in Belize, home to the Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest barrier reef in the world, it should be at the top of your priorities when crafting an itinerary.
Located just 4 miles south of San Pedro, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve is one of the oldest and most protected marine parks in Belize – featuring four zones, including a coral-filled channel, seagrass beds with manatees and turtles, and Shark Ray Alley, where you can swim among nurse sharks and stingrays.
I did a full day tour with Ramon’s Village which cost $135 plus 12.5% tax plus $10 park fee per person.
Visit Caye Caulker
The motto of Caye Caulker, a small, picturesque island off the coast of Belize, is “Go Slow” which should tell you everything you need to know. The car free island is just a short water taxi or flight from Ambergris Caye, and a must visit for at minimum a day trip.
The 5-mile long island is packed with local shopping, food, unique lodging, and plenty of bars to keep the laid back party going. Enjoy a “Lizard Juice” at The Lazy Lizard, before grabbing a drink (or three) at Sip N’ Dip, a waterfront bar with tables and swings over the turquoise water.
Food Tour
I’m a big fan of a food tour, and my dinner walking tour with Belize Food Tours in San Pedro did not disappoint. The 3 hour tour, available most days for just $72 includes stops at 6 local spots, with 11 tastings of local Belizian food and drinks.
From Maya cocktails to Belizian foods, Belikin brews, and Mestizo and Garifuna recipes, this tour was as mouth watering as it was informative. The local guide was an incredible resource, and this is the perfect activity for your first night in San Pedro, to get a lay of the land.
Garifuna Show
A highlight of my trip to Ambergris Caye was attending a traditional Garifuna show and dinner at The Black and White Cultural Entertainment Center in San Pedro. This cultural hub introduces visitors to the daily practices of the Garifuna, an Afro-indigenous people and language group primarily located in Central America.
The vibrant live performances feature traditional drumming and dancing, such as Junkunu, and offer opportunities for guests to join in the drumming and dancing. The cultural immersion continues with a buffet of authentic Garifuna dishes, including Hudut (coconut fish stew) and Ereba (cassava bread), prepared with the region’s unique flavors. Located just south of San Pedro Town, the center provides an excellent opportunity to learn about and enjoy Belizean culture amid the more touristy areas of Ambergris Caye.