If you’re looking for a trip that blends Indiana Jones vibes with some island magic, Belize is your spot. Only a few hours’ flight from the United States—and the only Latin American country where English is the official language—it’s the perfect place to adventure. Belize has it all: lush rainforests, waterfalls, and turquoise waters. Start your journey in the jungle, visiting ancient Mayan sites before hopping on a short flight or boat to Ambergris Caye or Caye Caulker for an entirely different vibe. Belize proves you don’t have to choose between wild and chill. You can have it all with a side of Belizian rum, please. Here is how:

HOW TO TRAVEL TO BELIZE: A great benefit of traveling to Belize is the easy availability of direct flights from nearly every primary market. Traveling from Denver was easy for me on a direct flight of only four hours – making it a perfect long weekend destination. TRAVELING TO CAYO DISTRICT: The Cayo District in Belize is known for its lush jungles, Mayan ruins, and outdoor adventures – and getting there is part of the adventure. Visitors can hop on a flight in Belize City to nearby San Ignacio or – as I did – drive just over two hours in a rental car or take a shuttle service.

WHERE TO STAY: Hidden Valley Wilderness Lodge: I’ve stayed at some truly incredible properties worldwide, but some immediately feel right – and Hidden Valley Wilderness Lodge is one of them. From the minute I entered the sprawling property, I knew I would be back – and that I’d be recommending it to everyone I knew. The luxurious eco-lodge in the Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve is a vast area of protected pine forests, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, spanning 7,200 acres of private reserve. It offers an exclusive retreat for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and travelers hoping to disconnect (but get some great Insta shots along the way).

WHAT TO DO: Visit Mayan Site at Caracol:

For a dose of history and adventure, visit Caracol Mayan site, just a short drive away from Hidden Valley. One of the largest Maya cities in Belize, it is less crowded than other Mayan sites in the area as the road can be rough and has been under construction. Due to the road your best bet is to book a guided tour. The tour picked me up at Hidden Valley and took me through the impressive site, where visitors can explore towering pyramids, plazas, and ball courts. It was incredibly fascinating learning about the history of this once powerful city-state with knowledgeable local guides – a must when you are in the area.

Rio On Pools

One of the highlights from my time in Belize was a visit to Rio On Pools. This laid-back spot in Belize’s Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve is conveniently located on the road to Caracol and is perfect for cooling off after you explore there. The stunning natural granite pools are linked by little waterfalls where you can swim, splash, or just chill out enjoying the view and a picnic. Surrounded by lush forest, it’s a short hike to get there, making it a great mini adventure. Activities at Hidden Valley:

If, or I should say when, I travel back to Belize and Hidden Valley Wilderness Lodge, I’d love to spend more time enjoying the property and activities offered there. Offering guided or self-guided hikes through the 7,200 nature reserve leading to scenic vistas, waterfalls, and an incredible diversity of flora and fauna – you could stay a week and not explore it all. I loved the time I spent lounging in the pool, and attending a traditional Mayan cooking class.

ISLAND HOPPING HOW TO GET TO SAN PEDRO:

After your jungle adventure, head back to Belize City to hop a quick 15-minute flight to Ambergris Caye and San Pedro. I took Tropic Air, which operates frequent daily flights that offer stunning aerial views of the Caribbean Sea and the Belize Barrier Reef. Be sure to book tickets in advance, as flights can fill up, especially during peak travel seasons.

WHERE TO STAY: The Phoenix Resort:

If you’re heading to San Pedro, and want a spot that screams luxury while still feeling like home, look no further than The Phoenix Resort. My two-bedroom suite felt like an oasis, complete with sweeping ocean views and a full kitchen that made it hard to leave (but why would I, with those sunsets?). The pool was the perfect mix of serene and social — with daily complimentary happy hours — and its location—just steps from San Pedro’s top spots—meant I could seamlessly switch from lounging to adventuring. Relaxation, meet convenience, with a side of paradise. WHAT TO DO: