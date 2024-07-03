We love Benny Blanco. Not just because he’s an amazing music producer, songwriter, aspiring chef, and shockingly great improviser, but because he’s such a good hang. Recently, Benny teamed up with Uproxx Studios for “Skrew The Usual,” a partnership with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey that saw the super producer try his hand at craft cocktails.
If you haven’t seen the video yet, let us report (fine, we’re biased) — it was a blast. Watch it… unless you’re allergic to a good time.
We believe that crafting great cocktails is all about creativity, imagination, and experimentation. Sure, there are classic cocktail recipes out there that’ll never do you wrong, but it’s a lot more fun to put something together that will take your taste buds on a journey. And the drinks Benny and bartender Saeed “Hawk” House crafted at the Uproxx Studios bar for “Skrew The Usual” did just that.
Not only did the duo bring imaginative ingredients to the table (one drink has boba in it, yes, boba), but with their mix of tropical/ fruity notes and a whiskey base, these three cocktails are perfect for summer — whether you’re lounging poolside or looking for a way to chill out on a warm night. For the proper technique on how to make these drinks, you’re going to need to watch the full video with Benny and Hawk. But if you’re just after the ingredients, here they are:
Island of Misfits
What It Tastes Like:
A mix of peanut butter, vanilla, and molasses, with a strong whiskey character and some bright tart juice tones. The nutmeg adds a complexity to the finish that is easy to fall in love with.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 1/2 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 3/4 oz amber or white rum
- 1 oz orange juice
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- 1 part cream of coconut
- garnish with nutmeg and pineapple fronds
Cocaboba
What It Tastes Like:
Tropical and bright with a peanut butter and vanilla kiss. The coconut and boba add a sweet candy-like element to the finish that beats any salted or sugared rim you’ve ever tasted.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 1/2 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 3/4 oz amber or white rum
- 1/2 oz lime juice
- 3/4 oz orange juice
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- Garnish with 2 bar spoons of orange boba and coconut flake rim
Good Morning Sunshine
What It Tastes Like:
Dessert in a glass. Decadent notes of peanut butter, brown sugar, and smooth whiskey dominate the flavor with a tart counterbalance and a sweet sorbet finish. Pro tip: dip the popsicle in the drink repeatedly and give it a taste for a boozy spin on ice pops.
What You’ll Need:
- 1 1/2 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- 3/4 oz Amber or White Rum
- 3/4 oz. Lime Juice
- 2 Scoops Pineapple Sorbet
- 1 oz. Pineapple juice
- Garnish with popsicle and nutmeg sugar